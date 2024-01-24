Govt invites bids for setting up Advanced Chemistry Cell making units under PLI scheme

New Delhi, Jan 24 The Ministry of Heavy Industries on Wednesday announced the re-bidding of production linked incentives (PLI) for 10 GWh Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) manufacturing.

With this bidding process, the prospective applicants can submit their bids to set-up domestic manufacturing facility for ACC, which will help them qualify for incentives under PLI ACC scheme.

The bidding process will be held online through a transparent two-stage process, under the Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) mechanism through CPP Portal, the ministry said.

The tender documents are now available and the pre-bid conference will be held on February 12.

The bid due date has been scheduled for 22/04/2024 and bids will be opened on 23/04/2024.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries promotes the development and growth of three sectors including Capital Goods, Automobile and Heavy Electrical Equipment in the country.

The government through MHI is committed to provide clean and green public transport through Faster Adoption and Manufacturing Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) scheme with the aim to reduce dependence on fossil fuel and to address the issue of vehicular emissions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor