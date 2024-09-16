Govt launches "BHASKAR" one stop digital platform to connect Startup ecosystem

New Delhi [India], September 16 : The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Monday, unveiled the Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry or BHASKAR digital platform for all the stakeholders of the startup ecosystem to connect and collaborate within the landscape.

The platform is designed to centralise, streamline, and enhance collaboration among key stakeholders within the entrepreneurial ecosystem, including startups, investors, mentors, service providers, and government bodies.

Part of the Startup India program, the BHASKAR initiative is a platform meant to help key players in the entrepreneurial ecosystemstartups, investors, mentors, service providers, and government agenciescentralise, simplify, and improve their collaboration.

The platform offers a one-stop digital platform that tackles the issues faced by investors and entrepreneurs alike in an effort to fully utilise this potential.

By serving as a centralised registry, BHASKAR will enable seamless access to a wide array of resources, tools, and knowledge that will help fuel the entrepreneurial journey from ideation to execution, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry informed.

The platform will provide startups with immediate access to critical tools and knowledge, enabling faster decision-making and more efficient scaling.

The platform will issue a unique BHASKAR ID to ensure personalised interactions with the stakeholders. It will also be able to locate relevant resources, collaborators, and opportunities, ensuring faster decision-making and action using the search feature of the platform.

"The launch of BHASKAR marks a significant step forward in the government's ongoing efforts to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation. It will serve as a central hub where startups, investors, service providers, and government bodies can come together to collaborate, exchange ideas, and accelerate growth," the ministry said in the statement.

By facilitating easy access to knowledge and resources, BHASKAR will help unlock the full potential of India's startup ecosystem, driving the country's emergence as a global leader in entrepreneurship, the ministry added.

Expressing its hope, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry added that the platform will be pivotal in creating a more resilient, inclusive, and innovation-driven economy, laying the foundation for a prosperous future.

As per the official figures of the ministry, there are over 1,46,000 DPIIT-recognised startups functioning in the country, making India one of the world's most dynamic startup hubs.

