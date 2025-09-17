Govt notifies National Policy on Geothermal Energy to achieve Net Zero goal

New Delhi, Sep 17 The government has notified the National Policy on Geothermal Energy (2025), reinforcing its commitment towards achieving the ambitious 2070 Net Zero Goal and strengthening the country’s energy security through diversified renewable energy sources.

India, with its untapped geothermal resources, is poised to leverage this clean and reliable energy source for power generation and direct-use applications such as district heating, agriculture, aquaculture, and space cooling and heating via Ground Source Heat Pumps (GSHPs). The newly unveiled policy provides a comprehensive framework to promote exploration, development, and utilisation of geothermal energy in India, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

The new policy encourages research, inter-ministerial collaboration, and adoption of global best practices for geothermal energy development. Regulatory and stewardship responsibilities for geothermal energy will rest with the ministry.

It targets integration of geothermal energy with India’s Net Zero (2070) and renewable energy objectives with a focus on electricity generation, space heating/cooling, agriculture (greenhouses, cold storage), tourism, and desalination.

The policy aims to promote R&D of advanced systems such as hybrid geothermal-solar plants, retrofitting abandoned oil wells, and Enhanced/Advanced Geothermal Systems (EGS/AGS). It lays emphasis on local innovation, joint ventures, and repurposing existing oil and gas infrastructure.

The policy also provides for collaboration with international geothermal bodies and pioneering nations, as well as collaboration with state governments, oil and gas companies, and research institutions for building a robust public-private ecosystem for the long-term development of the geothermal sector.

Besides, it promotes knowledge sharing and human resource development in the sector.

As a first step towards the exploration of geothermal energy, the ministry has sanctioned five projects in the sector. These include both pilot initiatives and resource assessment projects aimed at exploring the viability and potential of geothermal energy in India.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy further stated that it will continue to monitor the progress while providing a conducive environment for developers, industries, and research institutions to actively participate in India’s clean energy transition.

