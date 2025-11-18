Govt ready with third edition of Jan Vishwas Bill: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], November 18 : Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, on Tuesday said that the government's performance has transformed from Virasat to Vikas and then to Vishwaas.

"It is the politics of trust that is powering India towards becoming a developed nation," he added.

Addressing the Curtain Raiser of FICCI's 98th Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention on the theme 'India: Self-Reliant Economic Powerhouse', Minister Goyal further stated that the government brought two editions of Jan Vishwas Bill and have already readied the third version of the Jan Vishwas Bill to decriminalize all the provisions of law to make life easier for businesses and for the common man.

Defining India's journey towards achieving Viksit Bharat, Minister Goyal said that we all have to focus on four key dimensions, which include - Making India a domestic industrial manufacturing hub by becoming self-reliant and focusing on quality products; focusing on converting the young kids into a skilled workforce, along with creating an investment-friendly ecosystem; and last, adopting the latest cutting-edge technology.

Applauding FICCI on its 98 years of policy advocacy, Minister Goyal said that ever since the inception of FICCI, self-reliance has been a very important element of whatever FICCI advocates and stands for.

The Minister also mentioned that when FICCI celebrates 100 years in 2027, we should aspire to be 3rd third-largest economy. "In the last 98 years, we have seen FICCI growing from its original founding principle of economic nationalism to making FICCI a very important partner in nation building," he emphasised.

The Minister also urged the industry to adopt a more ambitious and proactive approach to help drive India's growth.

"Set bold targets. We can't be satisfied with incremental growth, and we need to venture out of the ordinary. We need domestic capital in Startups and R&D," he emphasised.

Highlighting five key expectations from the industry, Mr Goyal appealed to industry bodies like FICCI to closely audit the results of their advocacy efforts.

He also emphasised the need for setting bolder goal targets, followed by learning from other countries, particularly like Korea and Sweden, which have strong models for industrial growth and business facilitation. He also emphasised the importance of mentoring the next generation and, lastly, urged FICCI to expand its presence beyond major cities and reach India's remote regions.

"Industry bodies should not remain confined to elite business circles but must widen their engagement to support growth across the country," he added and urged FICCI to become what he described as an 'uncomfortable leader' that challenges itself and helps push India toward excellence.

Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, President of FICCI, stated that India continues to grow at a rate above 7 per cent, the fastest among major economies, contributing nearly one-sixth of global growth. However, what makes this phase transformative is that India's progress is increasingly driven by the creation of domestic capabilities, built on policy stability and confidence.

"As FICCI enters its 98th year, we reaffirm our commitment to partner with the Government in accelerating domestic capabilities, building global competitiveness, and strengthening India's position as a trusted and resilient economic powerhouse," he added.

Anant Goenka, President-Elect, FICCI, said, "FICCI stands committed to playing its part with the government to advance the Atmanirbharta and Make in India agenda by scaling manufacturing, investing in R&D, creating high-quality jobs for the youth, and promoting exports."

