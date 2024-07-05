Govt rolls out electric bicycles to accelerate Lakhpati Didi scheme

New Delhi, July 5 The Ministry of Rural Development on Friday signed an MoU with Convergence Energy Services Limited to empower rural women self-help groups by providing them with electric bicycles in order to give them access to green mobility.

The MoU was signed by Joint Secretary, of Rural Livelihoods from MoRD Smriti Sharan and MD & CEO, of Convergence Energy Services Limited Vishal Kapoor in the presence of Secretary, of Rural Development Shailesh Kumar Singh.

Shailesh Kumar Singh said that this partnership of Green Mobility will further support the economic and social empowerment of rural women and accelerate enabling of Lakhpati Didis in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

Smriti Sharan stated that this partnership with EESL will prove to be a boon to the SHG women in rural entrepreneurship with green wheels.

Vishal Kapoor said through this intervention CESL is keen to support the government’s initiative of enabling three crore Lakhpati Didis in rural areas, reflecting its commitment towards women empowerment and national green objectives.

The project aims to build livelihood opportunities, independence and prosperity amongst SHG women, elevating their socio-economic standing. Additionally, the project intends to keep rural mobility congestion-free thereby contributing towards decarbonisation of the last-mile mobility space.

Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) is a subsidiary of state-owned Energy Efficiency Services Limited, a joint venture of public sector companies under the Ministry of Power. CESL is focused on energy solutions that lie at the confluence of renewable energy, electric mobility and climate change.

The electric bicycles are being provided under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) and is called the Sustainable Transport for Rural Entrepreneurs through Electric Bicycles” (STREE) for Self Help Group (SHG) Women.

STREE intends to empower the rural economy, especially the rural women by providing them access to green mobility through the introduction of electric bicycles.

DAY- NRLM is focusing on promoting SHG women-led enterprises with diversified opportunities in the manufacturing and service sectors covering the farm and non-farm domains.

Since its launch, DAY-NRLM has helped create the largest platform for social inclusion, access to financial services and women’s economic empowerment.

