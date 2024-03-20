Govt ropes in Dhanuka Agritech to boost natural farming

New Delhi, March 20 The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Dhanuka Agritech Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote natural farming in the country as part of the fight against climate change, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said on Wednesday.

Deputy Director General (Agricultural Extension), ICAR Dr. U.S. Gautam said that today the whole world is facing the challenges of climate change and India is no stranger to it, in such a time there is a need for both institutions to work together on a new method of agricultural production which is climate-friendly. The aim of this MoU is to promote natural farming in the changing environment, he added.

Dr. Aggarwal said Dhanuka Agritech will provide advisory services and training related to agricultural production to small farmers by associating with the central institutes, ATARIs and KVKs.

Dr. Gautam said that the objective of this agreement is to utilize the efficiency of both institutions to deliver new technology to the farmers. He said that there are more than 14.5 crore farmers across the country, out of which most of the farmers have small land holdings.

The MoU was signed by ICAR’s Dr. U.S. Gautam and Chairman, Dhanuka Agritech Limited Dr. R.G. Aggarwal on behalf of respective organisations.

