Govt sanctions minimum wages for Railway goods shed workers after 'Manthan 2023' conference

New Delhi [India], December 15 : The Bharatiya Railway Mall Godam Shramik Union successfully organized the "Railway Goods Shed Workers' Manthan 2023" at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on December 14.

According to a press release, "This national-level conference marked a triumph for the union, as the government sanctioned the demand for minimum wages for Railway Goods Shed workers after a prolonged struggle. The event received support from Skill India".

Among the guests and supporters were John Barla, Minister of State for the Ministry of Minority Affairs, D P S Negi, Member (Finance), Prasar Bharati Board and Ex-Chief Labour Commissioner, and several other government officials from the Department of Labour and Welfare.

The presence of these dignitaries underscored the significance of the event and the acknowledgement of the rights of the Railway Goods Shed workers.

The National President of Bharatiya Railway Mall Godam Shramik Union, Dr Parimal Kanti Mondal, highlighted the organization's longstanding struggle against the exploitation of rail goods shed workers, tracing back to British rule.

He emphasized that the tireless efforts of BRMGSU have led to various government facilities, including minimum wages, insurance, pension, and improved amenities such as drinking water, restrooms, and toilets at goods sheds for approximately one million rail goods shed workers across the country.

Mondal said, "As a result of the Bharatiya Railway Mall Godam Shramik Union's (BRMGSU) long struggle against the exploitation of these rail goods shed workers since the British rule, these workers have received various government facilities. Now about one million rail goods shed workers across the country have benefited from the government with minimum wages, insurance, pension and drinking water, restrooms, toilets at goods shed".

He added, "We are in association with Skill India, Government of India to train the Railway Goods Shed workers to maintain a healthy and safe working environment in the workplace. This struggle will continue until the Indian Railways recognizes these workers as Railway Workers".

A pivotal outcome of the program was the formation of a new management committee at the national level, with Prasanta Bhadra elected as the National President and Arup Kaibarta as the General Secretary.

The responsibilities of the management were handed over to this newly elected committee, signifying a fresh chapter for the organization and the workers it represents.

Government representatives present at the event welcomed and supported the movement led by BRMGSU, underscoring the imperative of ensuring minimum wages for these workers.

The "Railway Goods Shed Workers' Manthan 2023" stands as a testament to the power of collective efforts in securing the rights and welfare of the labour force in the railway goods shed sector.

