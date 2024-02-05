Govt seeks Parliament approval for Rs 2 lakh crore supplementary grants

New Delhi [India], February 5 : The central government on Monday sought approval from Parliament for the second batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants worth Rs 200,299.54 crore for the current financial year 2023-24.

Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 78,672.92 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the Ministries/Departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to Rs 121,625.40 crore.

The second batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2023-24 includes 71 Grants and 1 Appropriation.

Supplementary grants typically refer to additional grant amounts sought by the government during a financial year, over and above the amounts already authorized in the budget. They are necessary when the authorized funds are insufficient to meet the current expenditure.

Supplementary grants are primarily required to meet expenses that cannot be deferred until the next financial year and were not foreseen when the original Budget for the table was presented.

