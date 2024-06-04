Govt seeks stakeholders' views on draft Central Excise Bill

New Delhi, June 4 The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) on Monday invited suggestions on the draft Central Excise Bill, 2024, from stakeholders by June 26 as part of the pre-legislative consultation process.

The Bill aims to enact a comprehensive modern central excise law with an emphasis on promoting ease of doing business and repealing old and redundant provisions.

The Bill comprises twelve chapters, 114 sections and two schedules. Once enacted into law, the Bill will replace the Central Excise Act, 1944.

As a part of the pre-legislative consultative process, the draft 'Central Excise Bill, 2024' has been uploaded on the website of CBIC [https://www.cbic.gov.in] for inviting suggestions from stakeholders in a fixed format within 21 days.

