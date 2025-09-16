Govt sets Rabi's crops production target at 362.50 million tonnes: Shivraj Singh Chauhan

New Delhi, Sep 16 The Central government has set a production target for rabi crops at 362.50 million tonnes for 2025–26, up from 341.55 million tonnes last year, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said on Tuesday.

India's total foodgrain production reached 353.96 million tonnes in 2024–25, an increase of 21.66 million tonnes or 6.5 per cent over the previous year, the minister informed media persons during ‘National Agriculture Conference – Rabi Abhiyan 2025’ here.

The country achieved record harvests in key crops like rice, wheat, maize, groundnut, and soybean. This output was 12.41 million tonnes higher than the set target of 341.55 million tonnes.

According to the Agriculture Minister, the Rabi Conference is a successful example of achieving the vision of ‘One Nation – One Agriculture – One Team’. It provides a platform for Agriculture Ministers and senior officials from different states and UTs to engage in in-depth deliberations.

Earlier, the Rabi Conference used to be a one-day event, but this time it was extended to two days to allow more detailed discussions, he added.

Chouhan stressed that the Centre and States have come together to work jointly for comprehensive agricultural development.

Along with foodgrain output, fruit and vegetable production have also seen a significant rise this year compared to the previous year. The Centre and States will continue their coordinated efforts to ensure agricultural growth and farmers’ welfare, he added.

Discussing the flood situation, Chouhan said that the government is making every possible effort to assist those affected.

He mentioned that Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Assam, and parts of Haryana have been particularly impacted.

The six major themes discussed during the two-day conference were: climate resilience; quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides; horticulture; natural farming; effective extension services and the role of Krishi Vigyan Kendras; and coordination of centrally sponsored schemes.

Detailed deliberations were also held on boosting pulses and oilseeds productivity and on integrated farming systems.

