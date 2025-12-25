Govt strengthens industry co-ownership in skilling: Minister

New Delhi, Dec 25 Building artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities at scale requires deep collaboration between government, industry, academia and training institutions, according to Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

He said that the government is strengthening industry co-ownership in skilling, promoting flexible learning pathways, and ensuring that “our training systems remain responsive to real-world demand”.

The meeting focused on integrating AI into the national skilling roadmap to support the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) convened a multi-stakeholder consultation that brought together senior officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, representatives of the IndiaAI Mission, industry leaders, regulators, academia, and key skilling ecosystem partners to deliberate on strengthening India’s artificial intelligence talent landscape.

The consultation aimed to align policy vision, industry requirements, and skilling implementation to build a future-ready workforce capable of supporting India’s ambitions in an AI-driven global economy.

A key focus of the consultation was the scale and urgency of the AI talent challenge, viewed in the context of MSDE’s expanding portfolio of digital and technology-focused skilling initiatives.

According to an official statement, discussions underscored the importance of continuous upskilling and reskilling across the workforce, complementing the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to equip learners and workers with relevant, applied AI competencies.

The statement further stated that participants took note of the steady progress made by MSDE in advancing AI skilling through structured programmes and partnerships.

Ongoing initiatives to build early AI awareness and foundational capabilities among students were highlighted as a strong base on which this consultation seeks to build further.

These efforts were recognised for strengthening the long-term talent pipeline and fostering digital confidence, creativity, and problem-solving skills at an early stage.

