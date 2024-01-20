Govt suspends 28 SAIL officials amid Lokpal investigation

New Delhi, Jan 20 The Ministry of Steel has suspended V.S. Chakravarthy, Director (Commercial), SAIL and A.K. Tulsiani, Director (Finance) of public sector steel giant SAIL with immediate effect.

“Complying with the instructions from the Ministry of Steel, SAIL has also placed 26 numbers of Below Board Level officials of the company on suspension with immediate effect,” the company said.

It said that the issue pertains to some investigations being carried out as per the directions of the Lokpal.

SAIL Chairman Amarendu Prakash said that the company’s business is being carried out as usual and it is not going to impact the performance of the company.

“We are dedicated to uphold the highest standards of corporate governance and ethical conduct. SAIL continues to stand strong in the industry focussing on quality and customer satisfaction,” Amarendu Prakash.

