Govt suspends enforcement of 55 IS Standards under steel quality control order to help local industry

New Delhi, Nov 21 The Ministry of Steel has suspended the enforcement of 55 IS Standards under the Steel Quality Control Order to ensure adequate availability of steel for MSMEs and consumer industries.

The decision was taken after the Ministry examined the broader implications of enforcing the Steel and Steel Products (Quality Control) Order, 2024, for the steel sector based on the recommendations of the high-level committee on non-financial regulatory reforms, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The Ministry has taken into account potential downstream pricing impacts, the need to ensure adequate availability of steel for MSMEs and consumer industries, and the continued reliance on imports for certain specialised grades.

At the same time, considerations relating to the prevention of unfair trade practices, support for small steel producers, and the advancement of domestic self-reliance have also been assessed, the statement said.

Taking these factors together, enforcement of QCO on 42 Indian Standards under the Steel and Steel Products (Quality Control) Order, 2024, has been suspended for three years, and enforcement of QCO on 13 Indian Standards, relating to speciality steel grades covered under PLI 1.2, has been suspended for one year.

The Ministry of Steel has issued the Steel and Steel Products (Quality Control) Amendment Order, 2025, the statement read.

The enforcement of 42 IS Standards in Schedule 1 of the Steel and Steel Products (Quality Control) Order, 2024—covering steel grades predominantly used in the manufacturing of engineered products, automotive and durable goods.

The enforcement of 13 IS Standards in Schedule 1 of the Steel and Steel Products (Quality Control) Order, 2024—covering speciality steel grades majorly used in niche and high-precision applications, including materials requiring exceptional strength, hardness, dimensional accuracy and thermal stability, the statement added.

The suspension of the Quality Control Orders (QCOs) about 55 steel products to address raw material constraints faced by consumer industries such as automobiles and MSMEs takes the total number of such orders put in abeyance based on the high-level reform panel’s recommendation to 76.

The panel on non-financial regulatory reforms, headed by NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba, had proposed the revocation, suspension, and deferment of QCOs for more than 200 products, citing concerns that they had increased compliance burden and disrupted supply chains, and were hurting India’s manufacturing competitiveness.

--IANS

sps/dan

