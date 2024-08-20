Govt taking various measures to support handloom weavers through National Handloom Development scheme

New Delhi [India], August 20 : The Ministry of Textiles is rolling out various schemes aimed at supporting handloom weavers and enhancing the visibility of Indian handloom products both domestically and internationally. The Ministry's initiatives are part of a broader strategy to promote the welfare of handloom workers and increase the global reach of India's rich handloom heritage.

The ministry is implementing the National Handloom Development Programme and the Raw Material Supply Scheme nationwide.

According to the Ministry of Textiles, the National Handloom Development Programme offers financial aid to eligible handloom organizations and workers, covering the costs of upgraded looms and accessories, solar lighting units, construction of worksheds, product and design development, technical and common infrastructure, and marketing of handloom products both domestically and internationally.

The Weavers' MUDRA Loan/Concessional Credit Scheme provides margin money assistance to individual weavers and handloom organizations, along with interest subvention and credit guarantee fees on loans for a period of three years.

Welfare provisions for handloom workers include life and accidental insurance coverage, scholarships for their children's higher education, and financial support for award-winning weavers above 60 years of age who are in need.

Under the Raw Material Supply Scheme, the Ministry offers a transport subsidy for delivering yarn to the beneficiaries' doorsteps, along with a 15 per cent price subsidy on Cotton Hank Yarn, Domestic Silk, Woollen and Linen yarn, and blended yarn made from natural fibres.

To promote the export of handloom products, the Handloom Export Promotion Council participates in and organizes international marketing fairs and events, raising the global profile of Indian handloom products.

On National Handloom Day, August 7, 2015, the 'India Handloom' Brand was launched to promote high-quality handloom products that adhere to the principles of zero defects and zero environmental impact. Since then, 1,998 registrations have been granted across 184 product categories.

In response to the challenges faced by handloom workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government implemented several measures across the country. As part of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, a special economic package aimed at revitalizing the economy and promoting self-reliance, relief and credit support measures were extended to eligible weavers and handloom organizations.

States and Union Territories were encouraged to have their State Handloom Corporations, Cooperatives, and Agencies purchase the finished inventory available with handloom weavers.

To boost productivity, marketing capabilities, and income, 151 Handloom Producer Companies (PCs) have been established across the country.

Handloom weavers were also integrated into the Government e-Marketplace, allowing them to sell their products directly to various government departments and organizations. Additionally, an amendment to Rule 153 of the General Financial Rule (GFR) 2017 was made, mandating that at least 20 per cent of textiles procured by Central Government Departments must be of handloom origin.

Handloom producers were further supported through the organization of virtual fairs aimed at connecting B2B buyers and exporters with handloom workers. In the years 2020-21 and 2021-22, a total of 20 virtual fairs were held, along with 211 domestic marketing events across the country to help weavers market and sell their products.

