Govt to boost aviation safety for Char Dham Yatra with advanced tech by September: Civil Aviation Minister

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 : Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Tuesday said that the government is working on enhancing aviation safety measures for the Char Dham Yatra and new technologies will be developed by September to boost safety.

Speaking to the reporters on aviation security measures for the Char Dham Yatra, the Union Minister said, "Security measures for Indian civil aviation have been the primary foundation. Safety is the topmost priority... Regarding the Chardham operations, we want to enhance the safety even more. We are looking into enhanced safety, surveillance and creating more systems."

"Because there are a lot of hilly areas, air traffic management is a bit challenging when there is no signal. We are looking at innovative solutions so that we can have more air traffic control and better processing of weather data," the Minister added.

The Minister's statement came as a helicopter carrying seven people on June 15 crashed in Uttarakhand.

The Union Minister said that some incidents have been observed in the recent past, and the government is working towards better technology and air tariff control.

Civil Aviation Minister further announced that by September current year, the governmnet will come up with new technologies to ensure the safety of the people.

"We have observed in some incidents that the weather changes suddenly, and it's difficult for the pilots to land or take off. For that, we are bringing better technology and air traffic control... We will use the next two to three months to enhance the safety aspect in those areas. By September, we will develop some new things so that the safety becomes much better," he added.

The Hindu pilgrimage Char Dham circuit consists of four sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The River Yamuna originates from the Yamunotri Glacier in Uttarakhand. Pilgrimage season peaks in Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra annually during the summers.

The pilgrimage starts from Yamunotri, proceeds towards Gangotri, onto Kedarnath, and finally ends at Badrinath. The journey can be completed by road or by air (helicopter services are available). Some devotees even do a Do Dham Yatra or a pilgrimage to two shrines - Kedarnath and Badrinath.

