Govt to collaborate with industry towards 500 GW renewable energy target by 2030: Prahlad Joshi

New Delhi [India], December 17 : The government is ready to collaborate with the industry to address challenges that could hinder achieving the target of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030, the Minister of New and Renewable Energy Prahlad Joshi stated on Tuesday.

Delivering the keynote address at the inauguration of 5th CII International Energy Conference and Exhibition, Joshi assured industry that he would work towards resolving RE industry issues, like transmission, through regular interactions. "Whatever you have to do we will work out," he said.

India has added 15 GW of renewable energy capacity during April to November 2024 period which is almost double of last year's addition of 7.54 GW, he said. Notably, 2.3 GW was added in November alone which is a 14 per cent year-on-year growth. India's total installed renewable energy capacity now stands at 214 GW.

Joshi further emphasised that India is on track to meet its Paris Accord commitments, having achieved a 40 per cent reduction in carbon emissions from 2005 levels, well on its way to meeting the 2030 target of 45 per cent, while also fulfilling the growing energy demands of a rapidly aspiring nation.

Marking the success of the PM Surya Ghar - Muft Bijli Yojna, Joshi announced that the scheme had achieved over 6.3 lakh installations within just five months of its inception. However, he also stressed the need for greater engagement among stakeholders, particularly the industry, while reiterating the critical role of states in this endeavour.

The two-day exhibition and conference have been organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry in collaboration with the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy.

