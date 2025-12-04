Govt to ensure that honest taxpayers can do business with dignity: Minister

New Delhi, Dec 4 The government aims to ensure that honest taxpayers can do business with dignity and that the use of India’s land, waterways, or air becomes impossible, risky, and futile for illegal trade, Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, said here on Thursday.

Speaking at the 68th Founding Day celebrations of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Chaudhary lauded DRI’s steadfast commitment to protecting India's economic borders and trade infrastructure since its establishment in 1957.

He commended DRI for tackling global challenges, technological changes, and the emergence of organised international crime networks and continuing to perform its duties with steadfastness, dedication, and efficiency on every front.

Vivek Chaturvedi, CBIC Chairman, praised DRI for its unwavering professionalism and its central role in safeguarding legitimate trade.

He encouraged officers to continue leveraging technology, risk management tools, and global partnerships to strengthen India’s border security framework.

At the event, Abhai Kumar Srivastav, DG, DRI, reaffirmed DRI’s commitment to maintaining the highest ethical standards and operational excellence. He highlighted the DRI’s relentless efforts in busting smuggling syndicates and choking the stream of illicit funds generated from smuggling, which could otherwise be leveraged by anti-national groups and other non-state actors for activities that are inimical to the national interests, impinging upon both public order and national security.

DRI also released the ‘Smuggling in India Report 2024–25’, its annual flagship publication that highlights trends in illicit trade, major enforcement achievements, emerging challenges, and policy recommendations.

DRI said it reaffirms its mission to protect India’s borders, safeguard economic interests, and uphold the highest standards of integrity as it enters its 69th year of service to the nation.

The ceremony was attended by 30 international delegates from 15 participating countries in the 10th Regional Customs Enforcement Meeting (RCEM), reflecting the growing partnership between India and global enforcement agencies in combating transnational smuggling.

