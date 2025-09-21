Govt to hold investors' meet in Lakshadweep to boost exports of tuna, seaweed

New Delhi, Sep 21 Union Minister for Fisheries Rajiv Ranjan Singh has said the government will hold an Investors and Exporters Meet in November in Lakshadweep to promote investment and exports in tuna fisheries, seaweed cultivation, and ornamental fisheries.

He was speaking at a meeting in Kochi which aimed at strengthening the fisheries sector in the islands. The minister called for the development of the entire tuna value chain, entrepreneurship programmes in seaweed and ornamental fisheries.

Further, he called for the establishment of certification and traceability systems to ensure environmentally sustainable exports, an official statement said.

Singh emphasised Lakshadweep's strategic location, which accounts for nearly 20 per cent of India's Exclusive Economic Zone, offering access to vast deep-sea resources, especially high-value tuna.

He also highlighted the island's globally recognised eco-friendly pole-and-line and handline tuna fishing techniques.

The minister said that an increase in fish catch would boost Lakshadweep's economy, which would subsequently contribute to the country's economic growth, aligning with the Prime Minister’s Viksit Bharat vision for 2047.

A joint working group between the government of India and Lakshadweep administration has been proposed to expedite pending proposals, he added.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy, George Kurian, emphasised that after the IT sector, fisheries is India's second fastest-growing sector and thus deserves more policy attention. He called for aligning the fisheries sector with the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vocal for Local, and Swadeshi to strengthen India’s self-reliance.

He stressed the need for greater investment in modern infrastructure, cold chain systems, and value-added processing to empower local fishers.

Administrator of Lakshadweep, Praful Patel, stressed the need for training and awareness on vessel technology and fish processing, along with a structured outreach plan for departmental schemes to ensure wider stakeholder participation.

