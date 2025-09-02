Govt to host 3-day expo to showcase India’s MedTech strength, innovation

New Delhi, Sep 2 The Department of Pharmaceuticals is set to host the second edition of the India MedTech Expo 2025 to showcase the country’s strength and innovation in medical technologies, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said on Tuesday.

The three-day expo will be held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, here, from September 4-6, as part of the larger Bharat Health 2025 initiative.

“India MedTech Expo has emerged as a premier platform to highlight India’s capabilities and growth in the medical technology and devices sector. The 2025 edition will once again bring together policymakers, global business leaders, innovators, investors, and healthcare stakeholders, reinforcing India’s position as a hub for precision-driven, yet affordable, MedTech solutions,” the Ministry said.

The expo, themed as ‘India: Global MedTech manufacturing hub, precision engineering yet affordable’, will feature an expansive exhibition showcasing MSMEs, start-ups, research institutions, future innovation pavilions, state showcases, and government initiatives.

It will also include thematic conferences, CEO roundtables, fireside chats, and state-focused sessions, with the participation of Union and State Ministers. Experience zones and networking opportunities such as B2B meetings, reverse buyer-seller meets, and regulator open houses will further enable collaborations across the med-tech value chain.

“India’s medical devices sector has grown to a market size of nearly $15 billion and is projected to reach $30 billion by 2030. With more than 800 MedTech start-ups, strong R&D capabilities, and a fast-growing manufacturing base, we are positioning India as not just a consumer market, but as a global innovation and export hub,” said Praveen Kumar Mittal, Executive Director, Export Promotion Council for Medical Devices (EPCMD).

“India MedTech Expo 2025 will be the catalyst to showcase this growth story and enable collaborations that can transform healthcare access both in India and worldwide,” he added.

The event will witness participation from over 150 international buyers representing more than 30 countries, offering a unique opportunity for global stakeholders to explore partnerships and investments in India’s rapidly expanding MedTech ecosystem.

The Expo will bring together over 350 exhibitors across specialised pavilions and host conference sessions to foster innovation and advance India’s Vision 2047 in the global MedTech sector.

Key highlights of the expo include India’s largest medical device exhibition with more than 500 companies showcasing products and services, and 150+ delegates from 30+ countries across ASEAN, Africa, CIS, the Middle East, and OCEANIA.

