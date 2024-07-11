Govt to implement e-Office in all attached, subordinate offices under 100 days’ agenda
Published: July 11, 2024
New Delhi, July 11 After the successful implementation of the e-Office platform in the Central Secretariat in 2019–2024, the government on Thursday said that it will be implementing e-Office in all attached, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies as part of the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances' (DARPG) 100-day agenda.
About 133 attached, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies were identified for implementation following inter-ministerial consultations.
DARPG issued the guidelines for the adoption of e-Office in attached, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies on June 24.
In 2019–2024, the adoption of e-Office gained significant momentum in the Central Secretariat with 37 lakh files i.e., 94 per cent of files being handled as e-Files and 95 per cent of receipts being handled as e-receipts.
The government developed e-Office analytics to further deepen the initiative.
The onboarding roadmap and technical modalities were discussed in an inter-ministerial meeting chaired by Secretary DARPG, V Srinivas and attended by officials of all Ministries/Departments and Senior Officers of 133 attached, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies.
