Govt to implement e-Office in all attached, subordinate offices under 100 days’ agenda

New Delhi, July 11 After the successful implementation of the e-Office platform in the Central Secretariat in 2019–2024, the government on Thursday said that it will be implementing e-Office in all attached, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies as part of the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances' (DARPG) 100-day agenda.

About 133 attached, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies were identified for implementation following inter-ministerial consultations.

DARPG issued the guidelines for the adoption of e-Office in attached, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies on June 24.

In 2019–2024, the adoption of e-Office gained significant momentum in the Central Secretariat with 37 lakh files i.e., 94 per cent of files being handled as e-Files and 95 per cent of receipts being handled as e-receipts.

The government developed e-Office analytics to further deepen the initiative.

The onboarding roadmap and technical modalities were discussed in an inter-ministerial meeting chaired by Secretary DARPG, V Srinivas and attended by officials of all Ministries/Departments and Senior Officers of 133 attached, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies.

