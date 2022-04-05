Govt to set up 50 solar parks with total 40,000 MW production capacity

The Government of India has implemented a scheme to set up 50 solar parks, which will have an aggregate capacity of 40,000 megawatts (MW) of power production, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh said on Tuesday.

These parks are meant to provide developed infrastructure to facilitate installation of solar power projects, Singh said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

Central Financial Assistance of up to Rs 25 lakhs for preparation of Detailed Project Report and Rs 20 lakhs per MW or 30 per cent of the project cost, whichever is lower, is provided for the development of such Parks under the government scheme, the minister said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor