Goyal Salt Limited Honored with Most Trusted Salt Manufacturer in India Award at National Quality Awards 2024

New Delhi [India], October 9: Goyal Salt Limited was honored with the prestigious Most Trusted Salt Manufacturer in India Award at the National Quality Awards 2024, held on 28th September 2024 in New Delhi. This esteemed event, facilitated by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. under the outstanding leadership of Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh, highlights innovation and excellence across multiple industries. It gathers respected leaders to commend exceptional achievements and significant contributions.

Goyal Salt Limited is recognized for its high-quality salt products, which are essential for various industries, including food processing and agriculture. With a commitment to quality and sustainability, Goyal Salt focuses on innovative manufacturing processes to ensure the purity and effectiveness of its offerings. This award underscores their dedication to excellence and customer trust in the salt manufacturing sector.

The awardees expressed their gratitude by saying, "This recognition inspires us to maintain our commitment to quality and service."

The awards ceremony was made even more special by the presence of Padma Shree awardee Mrs. Raveena Tandon, who served as the distinguished Chief Guest. Her participation added a sense of glamour and refinement, enriching the atmosphere of celebration and success. Leaders and visionaries from various industries were recognized for their exemplary contributions. The event was smoothly hosted by Miss Muskaan Chowdhry, a prominent personality whose captivating presence held the audience's attention throughout the evening. Among the esteemed recipients, Hinduja Housing Finance Limited was honored with the title of Most Trusted Housing Finance Company, while Smile Foundation was awarded the Most Trusted NGO in Child Development for its life-changing work in supporting children.

The event's success was made possible by the invaluable support of key partners, including Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, Prime Publicity India as the Printing Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner.

Out of an extraordinary total of more than 60,000 nominations, Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. selected over 100 winners from sectors such as Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tourism, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. The awards also recognized exceptional talents from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and social media influencers.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. has become known for its unwavering commitment to celebrating excellence and innovation across various industries. In collaboration with Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd., a leader in web development, digital marketing, and branding, Brand Empower continues to raise the bar for industry recognition. Founded by Rahul Ranjan Singh in 2011, Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. has earned a reputation as a reliable partner for businesses looking to build a strong online presence and increase brand visibility. Since its launch, the National Quality Awards (NQA) have maintained their tradition of honoring outstanding achievements in various sectors. The inaugural edition in 2023 featured Mrs. Sonali Bendre, while the second edition, held on 28th September 2024, saw Padma Shree awardee Mrs. Raveena Tandon take the stage as the Chief Guest.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. continues to uphold its mission of celebrating the best in industry, setting new standards for excellence and serving as a source of inspiration year after year.

