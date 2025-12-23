GPIL Shares Surge 7.75% on Rs 73.95 Crore Infusion into 40 GWh BESS Project, Fueling Green Energy Pivot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Shares of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (GPIL) skyrocketed 7.75% to Rs 260.10 per share from the previous close of Rs 241.40, amid a remarkable volume spurt exceeding three times the average on the BSE. The stock, with a 52-week range of Rs 145.55 to Rs 290, reflects robust investor enthusiasm for the company’s strategic expansion into green energy, boasting a market capitalization over Rs 17,000 crore, a 3-year CAGR of 60%, multibagger returns of 315% in three years, and an astounding 1,060% over five years.

GPIL announced a fresh investment of Rs 73.95 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Godawari New Energy Private Ltd (GNEPL), executed on December 16, 2025, via the allotment of 7.39 crore non-cumulative participating optionally convertible redeemable preference shares on a rights basis. This capital is earmarked for capital expenditure and working capital to kickstart GNEPL’s ambitious Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.

In a bold escalation, GPIL has quadrupled the project’s total capacity from 10 GWh to 40 GWh, with the first phase now expanded to 20 GWh, set for completion in FY26-27 at Rs 1,025 crore, followed by a second phase reaching full capacity by FY28-29. Leveraging a single-line manufacturing unit, this enhancement optimizes land use, slashes structural costs, and boosts operating margins, with commercial operations slated for Q1 FY2027-28. Investor confidence is evident as Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) raised their stake to 6.63% in the September quarter of FY26 from 6.51% in June 2025.

Incorporated in 1999 and headquartered in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, GPIL stands as the flagship of the Hira Group and a powerhouse in India’s integrated steel sector. The company commands a fully backward-integrated value chain, from iron ore mining at Ari Dongri and Boria Tibu mines to producing pellets, sponge iron, steel billets, and high-value wire rods. Renowned for captive power generation via waste heat recovery, biomass, and solar energy—delivering cost efficiencies and a reduced carbon footprint—GPIL is now aggressively diversifying into the green energy transition, positioning itself at the forefront of sustainable industrial growth.

