Gradding offers affordable hybrid programs, saving student's 60 lakhs on studies in the USA, UK, and Australia

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 1: Gradding, one of India's leading study abroad platforms, has introduced an innovative hybrid program aimed at alleviating budget constraints and addressing the skill gap challenges faced by aspiring international students. To do this, we held a webinar where students get to know about smart programs along with resolving their doubts from the industry experts.

Students enrolling with us will begin their coursework in India and complete it on campus in the top nations like the UK, USA and Australia. This will reduce the total cost of studying and help students gain the required skills for global marketplace.

The speaker threw light on the advantages of smart programs, such as no IELTS, SAT, GRE, etc, doubling the chance of getting a visa, no LOR or SOP and saving up to 20% money. Besides, students who missed the chance to enrol in the fall intake can be admitted to the January intake along with significant cost and time savings. This means they can pursue STEM-designed master's degrees under INR 13L, which would otherwise cost crores.

He further highlighted the smart programs in detail. These programs give exposure to students to pursue their courses both in their native country and abroad. This is possible as through these, they can pursue their first semester in India and continue the course overseas. He further added the benefit of dividing this. It is due to the exposure and skills they will be gaining, which would be valuable in the global market. Besides, it will also reduce the cost of overall education as when in their native land, students do not have to spend on living expenses or accommodation. This is why these programs are gaining popularity these days.

However, 65+ students enquired about their dreams in our online session, while over 20 students walked into the offline event. This helped them to resolve their queries from the industry expert in one-on-one sessions. Besides, 25+ students got their on-spot letter from their dream university overseas.

Towards the end of the event, Mamta Shekhawat, Founder of Gradding, brings the benefits of pursuing education in the US with these smart programs to focus. She also positively highlights the concern about study and skill gaps that are filled by these programs and how the study abroad platform can ease the process of completing the journey.

