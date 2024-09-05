Graduate Outcomes World Rankings (GOWR) 2024 Released: Indian Universities Shine Globally

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], September 5: The highly anticipated Graduate Outcomes World Rankings (GOWR) 2024 have been officially announced, and India's higher education institutions have garnered remarkable recognition on the global stage. This year's rankings underscore the country's growing prominence as a hub for educational excellence and career preparedness.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Banaras Hindu University (IIT BHU), Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani secured; to be the highest rated institutions with a full-score 5/5 and Platinum+ band in India.

Graduate-Outcome Rankings, gives the Real-World Relevance, assuring quality in education, with student-centric focus. GO-World Rankings, assures that institutions are accountable for equipping graduates with the knowledge, skills, and experiences needed to thrive in their careers and make meaningful contributions to society. The Graduate Outcomes World Rankings (GOWR) are a global initiative that ranks higher education institutions based on the success of their graduates in the job market. The rankings are designed to provide valuable insights into the effectiveness of educational programs in preparing students for successful careers. The "Graduate Outcome World Rankings" are not merely a reflection of academic excellence but a measure of how effectively institutions translate that excellence into tangible, positive outcomes for their graduates.

Dr VSK Reddy, Vice Chancellor, Malla Reddy University, Hyderabad (MRUH); commented, "We are immensely proud of our placement in the GOWR 2024. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to equipping our students with the skills and experiences needed to excel in their careers. Our focus remains on continuous improvement and innovation in our educational approach."

The GOWR 2024, a renowned global benchmark for assessing graduate outcomes and employability, evaluates institutions based on various metrics including job placement rates, alumni salary data, and employer satisfaction. The rankings offer a comprehensive view of how effectively institutions prepare their graduates for the evolving job market.

The GOWR 2024 results are a testament to India's dedication to advancing higher education and preparing graduates for success in a competitive global market. As the city continues to invest in educational excellence, it is poised to maintain its standing as a leading centre for academic and professional achievement.

Vivekananda Global University (VGU) positioned itself in the Diamond Band with a score of 3.75/5 in the Graduate Outcomes World Rankings 2024. a forward-looking multidisciplinary private university in Jaipur. The university offers UG, PG, and doctorate programs across diverse fields, including Agriculture, Engineering, Computer Science, Architecture, Design, Basic & Applied Sciences, Management, Law, Humanities, Journalism, Hospitality, Medical Sciences, and Pharmacy. Additionally, VGU offers distance and online programs in disciplines.

VGU boasts a 90 per cent placement rate with the highest package at 43 lakhs per annum. The university is an active research hub, publishing over 2500 Scopus-indexed papers and securing 232 patents and has more than 15 copyrights. Awarded NAAC A+ Grade, ranked 3rd in India and 1025 globally, ranked in Diamond Band as institution of Prominence by R World Institutional Ranking for the implementation of OBE. VGU has entered into MoUs with 80 Institutions / organizations for academic, research and consultancy purposes. VGU has been running Army and Air Wing troops under NCC and three units of NSS. The university is actively participating in the societal activities and students of VGU provide feasible solutions to the society. VGU is committed to excellence in education, research, and innovation. The institution's diverse courses and multicultural environment position it as a top choice for future generations.

Malla Reddy University Hyderabad (MRUH), positioned itself in the Diamond+ Band with a score of 4.0/5 in the Graduate Outcomes World Rankings 2024. MRUH enhances the employability of students by equipping them with an array of skills like Group Discussions, Personal and Technical interviews, and soft skills to meet the requirements of multinational companies and to make them technologically and professionally competent engineers. MRUH expose the students to the corporate work culture by organizing Workshops, Professional Seminars, Guest Lectures, and Industrial Training by experienced professionals. MRUH implements its Quality Policy, to pursue continual improvement of Teaching Learning Process of Undergraduate, Postgraduate programmes and Research Programmes vigorously; and to provide State of the art Infrastructure and Expertise to impart the Quality Education. MRUH has a perspective plan to grow into a Center of Excellence through new initiatives by creating world class infrastructure, expanding international collaborations, developing innovative programs, establishing industrial tie-ups, recruiting well qualified and trained faculty, promoting the talent, nurturing the research and innovation and also fostering the outreach activities with sustainable fund flow.

The purpose of the Graduate-Outcomes World Rankings is to provide a comprehensive and transparent evaluation of universities worldwide based on the education model and the success and achievements of their graduates. By focusing on graduate outcomes, this ranking aims to assess the effectiveness of universities in preparing students for their future careers, contributing to society, and making a positive impact in their respective fields.

By prioritizing graduate outcomes, universities are incentivized to prioritize the needs and aspirations of their students. This shift in focus promotes student success and satisfaction by aligning academic programs, support services, and career development initiatives with the demands of the job market and the evolving needs of employers.

