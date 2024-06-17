Graduates From All Over The World Take the World Stage as Parul University bids Farewell to its International Students During the Pre-convocation Ceremony

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 17: Ushering into the world another cohort of brilliant minds from across the world, the city's Parul University, capped 588 of its International Student Graduates during the recently held Pre-Convocation Ceremony for its international students. The University celebrated its tapestry of cultures by honouring and conferring program completion certifications to students from over 28 countries. The event, a testament to the university's commitment to fostering a global educational environment, saw graduates from countries like Bangladesh, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Madagascar, and the UAE, among others, being felicitated degree programs across bachelor, master and doctoral programs. As distinguished guest of honour and commencement speaker of the ceremony, Ms Nusraat Faria Mazhar, an acclaimed Bangladeshi actress and singer, graced the occasion together with a delegation from the Zimbabwe Council of Higher Education ZIMCHE as respected guests in attendance.

As a mark of their committed efforts, the University's international graduating class of 2024 received certifications in multiple fields such as paramedical, arts, engineering, law, management, pharmacy, applied sciences, and design. The ceremony was a blend of cultures that celebrated the essence of Indian education, with the Bangladeshi actress as the guest of honour. In remarks, she spoke about the significance of education and shared words of motivation and encouragement to the students through a highlight of her own life experiences. She also went on to emphasise the significance of being empathetic and the importance of hard work, noting that "nothing beats hard work", and "life is all about making the right choices", she added. Additionally, the distinguished guests, esteemed faculty members, and proud families gathered to honour the hard work and dedication of the graduates who have spent the last few years enriching the university's multicultural fabric.

Additionally, the event was graced by a high-profile delegation from the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZimCHE) which included, Prof. Wilson Parawira - Deputy Chief Executive Officer and leader of the delegation, Dr. Christopher T. Mandizvidza, Director of registration and Accreditation and Mr. Orden Mabika, Officer: Quality Assurance, Practices, and Procedures. The University's atmosphere was filled with pride and joy as graduates celebrated their success alongside their peers and professors as well as their parents. "When you embarked on this journey from your countries that was the first major decision that you made, today as you graduate, your journey continues and you have another big decision to make, and that is who you are going to become in the future", shared the University's President, Dr Devanshu J Patel. The University's Vice-Chancellor was also present at the ceremony and commissioned the ceremony and the conferring of completion certificates.

The university's commitment to internationalisation is evident in its diverse student body and its numerous initiatives aimed at fostering global learning. Graduates were bid goodbye and encouraged to stay connected with the university and contribute to its ever-growing alumni network. With a promise of continued support and engagement, the University Directors of International Affairs wished them success and fulfilment in their future endeavours and encouraged them to continue playing a significant role as ambassadors of Parul University on the global stage. Parul University has been offering a wide range of programs which have provided students with exceptional academic and professional opportunities, and the University's international student community has continually grown to include 3,500 international students from 70 countries.

