Graffiti 2025: Celebrating 25 Years of Innovation, Passion, and Legacy at SCIT

New Delhi [India], January 25: The Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT) marked a major achievement this year with 'Graffiti 2025: EminenceLegacy Reverberates', a celebration that honoured 25 incredible years of SCIT's journey in education, innovation, and leadership. Held on January 11th and 12th, this landmark edition of SCIT's flagship techno-managerial fest was a thrilling blend of intellect, creativity, and passion.

Graffiti has always been more than an event; it celebrates bold ideas and groundbreaking execution. This year, the theme "Eminence" resonated deeply, reflecting SCIT's enduring legacy of ambition, innovation, and growth over the past quarter century.

Sharing her thoughts on the milestone event, Dr Dhanya Pramod, Director SCIT, said, "Graffiti is a journey, an experience, and a tradition that empowers students to push boundaries, connect with industry leaders, and showcase their skills. This year's edition, celebrating SCIT's 25 years of excellence, was truly extraordinary. The energy, the passion, the participationeverything exceeded expectations. Graffiti has grown into something we're immensely proud of."

A Grand Celebration of Talent, Technology, and Excellence

Graffiti 2025 was a spectacle like no other, drawing an astounding 1,200 participants, over 5,000 footfalls, and a digital reach exceeding 22,000. The fest's scale was amplified by the support of 82 sponsors, who brought life to the energy-packed event.

Over 16 electrifying competitions showcased talent and creativity at their finest. Students, professionals, and innovators participated in cultural and technical events designed to challenge, entertain, and inspire. Graffiti 2025 was a vibrant fusion of intellect, entertainment, and camaraderie.

Tech and Business Challenges That Steal the Spotlight

From high-paced cybersecurity battles in the Capture the Flag (CTF) competition to the strategic thrills of Bid Bounty and Cricket Bazaar, Graffiti 2025 offered something for everyone. Events like SherLOCKed and ColdCase tested participants' analytical skills, while a life-sized Snakes and Ladders added a unique mix of strategy and fun.

The fest proved that SCIT is a crucible where ideas are tested, talents are nurtured, and leaders are born.

Where Culture and Creativity Took Center Stage

Graffiti 2025 wasn't all business. The fest embraced creativity and expression with events that celebrated the arts. NautankiShaala, a showcase of dazzling performances in dance, music, theatre, and fine arts, brought unmatched energy to the event.

The venue was transformed into a visual delight with the Van Gogh-inspired Graffiti Wall, a vivid expression of artistic talent, and interactive Photo Booths, which gave attendees unforgettable keepsakes from this milestone edition.

Unforgettable Evenings of Music and Magic

As the sun set, the festivities reached new heights. Day 1 ended with the Battle of Bands, judged and headlined by the phenomenal Black Sheep Band, leaving the crowd roaring for more.

Day 2 started with 7 teams competing in Adv[IT]iya, a showcase of strategy, innovation, and collaboration, and culminated in an electrifying Pro-Night, a highlight of the entire celebration. The night featured performances that had the audience on their feet:

Aarcturuss set the tone with electrifying tracks, drawing the crowd into a night of pulsating energy. Himani Singh kept the momentum going, captivating everyone with her signature style and dynamic presence. The show climaxed with the Daaku Duo, who delivered a high-energy set that left the audience spellbound, ensuring an unforgettable finale.

Carrying the Legacy Forward

Graffiti 2025 was a testament to SCIT's unwavering commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and excellence. It strengthened bonds within the SCIT community, ignited new ideas, and set the stage for a future filled with possibilities.

As SCIT continues its legacy of shaping future leaders in IT and business, Graffiti remains a powerful symbol of ambition, creativity, and the limitless potential of the human spirit. Here's to the next 25 years of inspiration, innovation, and unforgettable moments.

