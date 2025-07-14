HT Syndication

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14: Gramik, a fast-growing agritech startup transforming rural commerce through its innovative Peer Commerce model, has raised ₹17 crore in a bridge funding round through a mix of Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs) and Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs). This round comes ahead of its ₹56 crore Series A raise, reflecting strong investor confidence in Gramik's mission to uplift India's 120 million small and marginal farmers.

The current round saw participation from a diverse and influential group of investors including: Samman Global Ventures, Money Creeper Investment, Mr. Balram Yadav, MD & CEO of Godrej Agrovet and a respected veteran of the agri industry, Gev Aryaton, a Dubai-based entrepreneur, Mr. Irfan Alam, social entrepreneur, Nikhil Bhagat, Bollywood veteran and Salvia Siddiqui-social impact investor.

Founded by Raj Yadav, Gramik has built a dual-channel rural distribution platform enabling last-mile access to high-quality agri-inputs through a network of Village-Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) and rural retailers.

