Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 7: For the first time in decades, India's cooking oil shelves are witnessing a transformation. As health-conscious consumers turn towards healthier, flavour-rich cold-pressed oils, Gramiyaa, the Bengaluru-based wood cold-pressed cooking oil brand, is leading the change with a breakthrough innovation India's first freshness-focused gable-top carton pack.

This redesigned packaging, launched under Gramiyaa's Fresh Drip campaign, reimagines how oils are stored and preserved. Unlike oils stored in conventional plastic or glass bottles that gradually lose aroma and nutrition, Gramiyaa's fully opaque, nitrogen-flushed cartons lock in freshness from seed to seal, ensuring that every drop stays as fresh and flavourful as the day it was pressed. Today's consumers prefer oils that feel like they've come straight from their local miller trusted, wholesome, and bursting with natural aroma. With this packaging, Gramiyaa brings together traditional trust with modern convenience.

Freshness from Seed to Seal

"Packaging is only part of the story," said Sibi Manivannan, Founder of Gramiyaa. "We go the extra mile to ensure our oils stay fresh naturally." Gramiyaa employs natural sedimentation and cotton fabric filtration to remove seed residue, which, if left behind, can sink to the bottom and turn rancid, accelerating spoilage.

Each drop passes through a meticulous three-step process:

* Natural Seed Sedimentation to let seed particles settle slowly and naturally.

* Cotton Fabric Filtration to remove residual sediments that can cause rancidity.

* Nitrogen Flush Sealing to remove oxygen before sealing, preventing oxidation and nutrient loss.

To further protect freshness, the carton's multi-layer opaque design blocks light and air, while a double-seal provides an airtight inner barrier beyond the cap, which locks in aroma and flavour even after opening.

All Gramiyaa oils are wood cold pressed in-house at their state-of-the-art facility in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, built to global standards. In an industry often marked by low trust, Gramiyaa controls every step sourcing raw materials directly from farmers, manufacturing in-house, lab-testing each batch, and packaging on-site to ensure consumers can trust their oils just as they would a local miller. Each carton also features a QR code that tells consumers exactly when and where their oil was pressed, bringing full transparency to the kitchen, to pressing, lab-testing, and packaging Gramiyaa ensures complete traceability and trust.

Challenging Industry Convention

"The cooking oil industry hasn't changed its packaging in nearly a century," added Manivannan. "We asked ourselves if freshness is what matters most, why not design for it? With this new format we're proud to challenge convention, redefine what quality looks like and tell the story how how far we go to keep oil truly fresh." As the only brand to offer cooking oils in gable-top cartons, Gramiyaa has built a loyal customer base that values freshness and ease of use. The redesigned packaging reinforces this leadership while making the benefit clearer to new consumers discovering the brand.

Why Smart Kitchens Are Switching

Today's kitchens already prioritise the freshest produce, dairy, and grains - Wood cold pressed oils also deserve the same standards. With its redesigned cartons, the brand is making it easier for families to choose oil that is fresh and flavourful, giving them confidence in what they cook and peace of mind about how it's made.

The brand offers a range of indian origin wood cold-pressed oils, including groundnut oil, coconut oil, sesame oil, and mustard oil, catering to diverse culinary traditions while preserving the natural flavour and aroma of each seed.

