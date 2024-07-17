Grand civic felicitation of Acharya Shri Mahashraman in Surat

Eternal happiness can be attained by conquering attachment and hatred: Acharya Shri Mahashraman

There are two types of beings – Godly and Worldly: Acharya Shri Mahashraman

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 17: Acharya Shri Mahashraman, the 11th Acharya or supreme head of the Jain Shwetambar Terapanth Dharma Sangh, received a grand civic felicitation in Surat, famously known as the city of diamonds, on Tuesday. Thousands of people participated in the event, including Surat Mayor Daxesh Mavani, Deputy Mayor Narendra Patil, Surat MP Mukesh Dalal, and representatives of religious, social and political outfits.

Addressing the participants at Saiyam Vihar, Acharya Shri Mahashraman said there are two types of beings in the world – Godly and Worldly beings. He said that those who are Godly beings are free from the cycle of birth and death, are formless, peaceful and of few words. They do not suffer from any physical, mental or emotional pain, and are completely free from such burdens. The spiritual guru said that such beings experience natural bliss from within. He explained that just as the water of a pond is external and the well's water is internal, there are two types of happiness – external and internal.

Acharya Shri Mahashraman emphasised that Godly beings have internal happiness, which is also eternal, and cannot be stolen by anyone. He said that the soul attains the Godly qualities when omniscience is revealed. He further said that to experience this revelation, one has to be free from attachment and hatred and become detached. He said the soul can attain salvation only when ignorance and attachment are removed.

Talking about the second type of beings, Gurudev further said that if worldly beings are given the knowledge of religion, they too can move towards detachment.

The holy period of Chaturmas has great importance in Jain traditions. Jain monks undertake meditation by staying in one place for the entire duration of four months of the Chaturmas. Participating in daily religious and spiritual discourses allows people to be free from routine work for about two hours. They can enhance their knowledge and find answers to questions troubling them. By paying attention, the listeners can also become good speakers.

The venerable spiritual guru also spoke about compassion, morality and de-addiction, inspiring participants to implement these qualities. He extended his blessings so that these qualities flourished in Surat. He also emphasised the importance of developing self-restraint.

In her address, Sadhvi Pramukha Vishrutvibha ji said that the company of great men can change the condition and direction of an individual's life, and noted that people of Surat have this rare opportunity to meet highly accomplished men.

Following the discourse, the civic felicitation ceremony started with the singing of “Lo Sanghsumeru Surat Ka Abhinandan”. Shri Bharat Shah delivered the welcome speech on behalf of the felicitation committee. Mayor Daxesh Mavani, Deputy Mayor Narendra Patil, MP Mukesh Dalal, Padma Shri Mathur Savani and other members of the civic felicitation ceremony committee presented the symbolic key of Surat city to revered Acharya Shri Mahashraman.

Muni Shri Uditkumar ji said that only those with saintliness, greatness, dynamism and the quality to inspire everyone are felicitated.

Addressing the participants, Mayor Daxesh Mavani said that Surat has been blessed by the arrival of Acharya Shri Mahashraman for Chaturmas. He said that the people of Surat will benefit a great deal from the religious discourses during the holy months.

Lok Sabha MP Mukesh Dalal said it was Surat's good fortune to host Acharya Shri Mahashraman for Chaturmas. Dr. Jitu Shah, Jay Chheda, Surat City BJP general secretary Kishore Bindal, and RSS leader Suresh Master also spoke on the occasion and paid their respects to Acharya Shri Mahashraman. Sanjay Jain and Anil Jain, Founders of Bhagwan Mahavir University, welcomed the respected guru on the university's behalf.

Ankesh Shah read the civil felicitation letter, while Sanjay Surana presented the vote of thanks. Nanalal Rathod and Vishvesh Sanghavi conducted the felicitation ceremony. A documentary on Acharya Shri Mahashraman, produced by Mahavir Semlani, Vishvesh Sanghavi and Sanjay Vaid mehta of the media team, was also screened on the occasion.

