Grand Conclusion of the 67th NASA India (EXCLAIM) Annual Convention in IPS Academy Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 7: The 67th Annual Convention of NASA India (EXCLAIM) concluded in grandeur and elegance at the School of Architecture, IPS Academy, Indore. The three-day national event witnessed participation from hundreds of students, faculty members, and professionals from architecture institutions across the country.

The inaugural day began with an inspiring address by renowned architect Jitendra Mehta of Mehta & Associates, who emphasized the social responsibility of architecture and the importance of innovation in shaping a sustainable future. A key attraction during the event was the live jury sessions for the GRIHA Trophy and the Student of the Year (SOTY) Trophy, which drew enthusiastic participation and were evaluated by leading experts from across the nation. A traditional tree plantation ceremony was also held under the leadership of Architect Naman Shrotriya, reflecting the event's commitment to environmental awareness.

One of the most memorable moments of the convention came during the concluding ceremony, where Mr. Ram Prasad Akkisetti, Co-founder and Managing Director of CCBA (Christopher Charles Benninger Architects), graced the event as the chief guest. With his profound experience, life philosophy, and deep faith in students, his heartfelt and motivational address left a strong emotional impact on the audience. He described architecture not merely as design but as a social responsibility and a medium to shape the future. “Students,” he remarked, “are the true beauty and energy of this profession.”

Mr. Akkisetti was present especially to launch and present the inaugural Christopher Benninger Gold Medal, which was awarded to Kiruthika, a student from SPA Delhi, for her exceptional performance in architectural competitions. Addressing Kiruthika and the gathering, he stated that the medal is not just an award, but a lifelong inspiration — especially in moments of doubt or self-doubt, it will serve as a reminder of her dedication and accomplishments. Quoting Professor Christopher Benninger, he reflected, “Our parents are a debt we carry,” encouraging students to lead lives rooted in humility and gratitude.

Commending NASA India, Mr. Akkisetti praised the quality, clarity, and thoughtful expression of the students, calling them a symbol of hope for the country's bright future. He described NASA as the largest student architecture organization in the country, with over 66,000 active members.

Another proud moment unfolded during the closing ceremony when IPS Academy, SOA was awarded the Citation Award for the prestigious HUDCO Trophy. This honor marked a moment of great pride and inspiration for both the institution and its students. Dr. Manita Saxena, Principal of SOA, expressed immense pride in this achievement and congratulated all the students, commending their hard work and dedication. Architect Achal Chaudhary, Chairman of IPS Academy, also extended his heartfelt wishes on the successful completion of the event and congratulated SOA for receiving the HUDCO Trophy.

The three-day event was flawlessly coordinated under the leadership of faculty coordinators Ar. Kamini Badnore and Ar. Prateek Ahirwar, whose dedication ensured the smooth and impactful execution of every segment.

