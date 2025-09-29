Grand Finale of AECL Season 7 Concludes in Style - Goa Team Crowned Champions, B Praak Delivers Electrifying Performance

PNN

Goa [India], September 29: The highly anticipated Season 7 of the Artist Event Cricket League (AECL) concluded with a spectacular closing ceremony in New Delhi. A unique celebration of cricket and entertainment, the event was a dazzling fusion of sportsmanship, star power, and musical extravaganza.

After a season filled with thrilling matches, the Goa team emerged victorious, lifting the champion's trophy. The runner-up team was also honoured for their stellar performance. The winning team was awarded ₹11 lakh in cash, while individual excellence was celebrated with special awards for Best Batsman, Best Bowler, Purple Cap, and Best Catch, along with exclusive gifts and accolades.

The highlight of the evening was an unforgettable live musical performance by acclaimed singer B Praak, who mesmerized the audience and turned the closing ceremony into a musical spectacle.

The event witnessed the presence of prominent personalities from the entertainment and events industry, along with representatives from the cricketing world. This confluence of sports and entertainment created a truly memorable experience for attendees.

Ashish Mathur, Founder of AECL, expressed his pride on the occasion, saying: "The successful conclusion of AECL Season 7 is a moment of great pride for us. This league is more than just a sports competition - it's a celebration of unity, inspiration, and the exceptional talents of artists and players alike. Congratulations to Team Goa and heartfelt thanks to all the participants who made this season a resounding success."

AECL is an initiative by Shri Manoj Tiwari, Member of Lok Sabha, and was founded by Ashish Mathur, Sonia Mathur, Ashish Rathi, and Vipul Gosai, who also operate the NAWA Trust, a non-profit organisation dedicated to the welfare of artists in Northern India.

With this grand finale, AECL Season 7 once again proved that the blend of cricket and art is a powerful symbol of energy, enthusiasm, and unity in society.

