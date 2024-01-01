Grand finale of Pride of India Miss/Mrs/Miss Teen India 2023 was organised successfully
New Delhi (India), January 1: The National Winner Crowning Round of India’s biggest national beauty pageant ‘Pride of India’ Miss, Mrs and Miss Teen India 2023 was organized by DK Pageant in the capital Delhi from 22 to 24 December, in which contestants from different states across the country were crowned and got awarded by trophy and certificate. Also during this time the winners walked the ramp in beautiful dress and showcased their talent.
Founder of DK Pageant Jimmy Garima said that all these winners are national level finalists.
Pride of India Beauty Pageant inspires every woman to participate in showcasing their talent without discriminating them on the basis of their height, weight or age. This beauty pageant has been started for women empowerment.
In this mega beauty pageant that lasted for three days, along with the crowning ceremony of the winners, their portfolio shoots activities were also done.
National winners –
Mahima George – Miss India 2023 winner
Simmi- Miss India 1st runner up 2023
Samridhi- Miss India 2nd runner up 2023
Dr Shravani Shahapure – Mrs India 2023 Winner G2
Daljeet Kaur – Mrs India 1st runner up G2
Preeti gotecha – Mrs India 2nd runner up G2
Sakshi Mathur – Mrs India 2023 winner G1
Jyoti Soni – Mrs India 1st runner up G1
Rashmi Deswal – Mrs India 2nd runner up G1
Avishikta Dey – Miss teen india winner 2023
Udita neog- Miss Teen India 1st runner up
Aachal Chavan – Miss Teen India 2nd runner up
Ashwini Vasant – Miss India (Beauty with Brain ) 2023
Dr Seema sutay- Mrs India (Face of the year ) 2023 G2
Sonali Jain P- Mrs India (beauty with brain )2023 G1
Komal Gorka – Miss India (north )2023
Ranjana goswami- Mrs India (face of the year) 2023 G1
Kashish – Miss Teen India (Brand ambassador) 2023
Anshika Rawat – Miss Teen India (Beauty with brain) 2023
Anushka Shaw – Miss Teen India (East)2023
Deepthi VR – Mrs India (South)winner 2023 G2
Riya Raj – Miss Teen India (Diva)2023
Khushi singh – Miss Teen India (face of the year) 2023
Sucharita rout – Mrs India (East) winner 2023 G2
Laxmi – Mrs India (rising star ) 2023 G2
Dr Soumya – Mrs India (Diva) winner 2023 G1
Pratima Bhardwaj – Mrs India (West) winner 2023 G2
Mousumi deka Adhikary – Mrs India (North) G2 winner 2023
Ashma – Miss Teen India (Shining Star ) 2023 winner
