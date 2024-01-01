Grand finale of Pride of India Miss/Mrs/Miss Teen India 2023 was organised successfully

New Delhi (India), January 1: The National Winner Crowning Round of India’s biggest national beauty pageant ‘Pride of India’ Miss, Mrs and Miss Teen India 2023 was organized by DK Pageant in the capital Delhi from 22 to 24 December, in which contestants from different states across the country were crowned and got awarded by trophy and certificate. Also during this time the winners walked the ramp in beautiful dress and showcased their talent.

Founder of DK Pageant Jimmy Garima said that all these winners are national level finalists.

Pride of India Beauty Pageant inspires every woman to participate in showcasing their talent without discriminating them on the basis of their height, weight or age. This beauty pageant has been started for women empowerment.

In this mega beauty pageant that lasted for three days, along with the crowning ceremony of the winners, their portfolio shoots activities were also done.

National winners –

Mahima George – Miss India 2023 winner

Simmi- Miss India 1st runner up 2023

Samridhi- Miss India 2nd runner up 2023

Dr Shravani Shahapure – Mrs India 2023 Winner G2

Daljeet Kaur – Mrs India 1st runner up G2

Preeti gotecha – Mrs India 2nd runner up G2

Sakshi Mathur – Mrs India 2023 winner G1

Jyoti Soni – Mrs India 1st runner up G1

Rashmi Deswal – Mrs India 2nd runner up G1

Avishikta Dey – Miss teen india winner 2023

Udita neog- Miss Teen India 1st runner up

Aachal Chavan – Miss Teen India 2nd runner up

Ashwini Vasant – Miss India (Beauty with Brain ) 2023

Dr Seema sutay- Mrs India (Face of the year ) 2023 G2

Sonali Jain P- Mrs India (beauty with brain )2023 G1

Komal Gorka – Miss India (north )2023

Ranjana goswami- Mrs India (face of the year) 2023 G1

Kashish – Miss Teen India (Brand ambassador) 2023

Anshika Rawat – Miss Teen India (Beauty with brain) 2023

Anushka Shaw – Miss Teen India (East)2023

Deepthi VR – Mrs India (South)winner 2023 G2

Riya Raj – Miss Teen India (Diva)2023

Khushi singh – Miss Teen India (face of the year) 2023

Sucharita rout – Mrs India (East) winner 2023 G2

Laxmi – Mrs India (rising star ) 2023 G2

Dr Soumya – Mrs India (Diva) winner 2023 G1

Pratima Bhardwaj – Mrs India (West) winner 2023 G2

Mousumi deka Adhikary – Mrs India (North) G2 winner 2023

Ashma – Miss Teen India (Shining Star ) 2023 winner

