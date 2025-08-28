Grand Inauguration of 'Lal Bagh Ka Raja' Ganpati Festival in Delhi by Former President Ram Nath Kovind

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 28: The vibrant spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi came alive in the capital today as the grand ten-day 'Lal Bagh Ka Raja' Ganpati festival was inaugurated at the grounds near Netaji Subhash Place Metro Station. The event, hosted by the Lal Bagh Ka Raja Trust Delhi (Registered), was formally inaugurated by the 14th President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind.

Marking its ninth successful year in Delhi, the Trust has recreated the iconic Mumbai-style Ganpati celebration with grandeur and devotion. Speaking at the event, Trust Chairman Rakesh Bindal shared, "This time, we are entering our ninth year after completing eight remarkable years. The idol of Ganpati ji is massive, beautiful, and divine, specially crafted by artisans from Maharashtra to bring the essence of Mumbai's Lal Bagh to Delhi."

The inauguration was a spiritual and cultural spectacle. Religious discourses, bhajan evenings, and satsangs by renowned saints and spiritual leaders from across the country will be held daily from 6:00 PM to midnight, promising an atmosphere of devotion and cultural richness.

Bindal added, "The divine energy and peaceful aura of Ganpati ji bring joy to every devotee. It is believed that when Bappa calls someone, they receive the good fortune to witness his leela."

Vice Chairman Satyabhushan Jain highlighted the festive attractions, stating, "There's something for everyone - from soulful Bhajan Sandhyas and Kirtans to fun-filled chaat-pakora stalls and ultra-modern swings. This unique image of Ganpati ji cannot be found elsewhere in Delhi."

Addressing the gathering, Former President Ram Nath Kovind remarked, "Bappa is known by many names and forms, but his message of love remains universal. In today's world full of challenges, I pray that Bappa blesses the world with peace and goodness. Being part of such a celebration rekindles devotion in every heart."

The spiritual ambience was further elevated by the presence of Das Trilochan Ji Maharaj of Das Dharma, whose soulful bhajans left the audience mesmerized. Several dignitaries graced the event, including Pradeep Kumar Agarwal (Head of the Organization), Chief Host Dharampal Singal, Anil Wadhwa, Ratan Kumar, and Anil Gupta.

The festival promises ten days of spiritual bliss, cultural richness, and communal harmony, drawing devotees from across Delhi and beyond.

