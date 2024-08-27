Grand Inauguration of Late “Shri Daya Kishan Sapru Marg” in Andheri, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: In a momentous tribute to the legendary actor Shri Daya Kishan Sapru, a grand ceremony was held today to inaugurate the late actor’s eponymous street, “Shri Daya Kishan Sapru Marg,” in the heart of Mumbai. *The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Shri Vinod Tawde Ji, General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (India), Shri Ravindra Waikar Ji, Member of Parliament, and Smt Bharati Lavekar Ji, Member of the Legislative Assembly, Jackey Shroff, Aditya Pancholi, Johnny Lever, Poonam Dhillon, Manoj Joshi, Pankaj Dheer, Mukesh Rishi, Kiran Kumar and many more. This dedication marks a significant moment in the annals of Indian cinema and cultural history, celebrating the life and contributions of a man whose work transcended the silver screen.

The decision to name a street after Shri Daya Kishan Sapru is a testament to his enduring legacy. As the ribbon was cut, unveiling the newly named “Shri Daya Kishan Sapru Marg,” there was a palpable sense of reverence among those in attendance. The street, now a living testament to Shri Sapru’s legacy, will serve as a beacon for admirers of his work and a reminder of the profound impact he had on Indian cinema.

The inauguration of “Shri Daya Kishan Sapru Marg” stands as a celebration of a life devoted to the arts. It is a tribute not only to a talented actor but also to the values of dedication, passion, and excellence that Shri Daya Kishan Sapru embodied throughout his career. His legacy will continue to inspire and influence the world of cinema, ensuring that his contributions will never be forgotten.

On the occasion of the inauguration, the Sapru family shared, “The naming of this street in his honour is not just a recognition of his contributions to Indian cinema, but a celebration of his life, his passion, and his unwavering commitment to the craft he loved so dearly. He was not only a profound actor, he was a loving father, a guiding light, and the pillar of our family. To see his name etched in the heart of this city, where he poured his soul into every role, fills us with immense pride and gratitude. We are overwhelmed by the love and respect that continues to surround his memory, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who made this moment possible. His spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those he touched through his work, and now, through this lasting honour”

About Shri Daya Kishan Sapru:

Shri Daya Kishan Sapru, a name synonymous with gravitas and excellence in Indian cinema, made his debut in the Marathi film RamShastri in 1944. His foray into Hindi cinema was met with widespread acclaim as he brought depth and nuance to every role he portrayed. Known for his commanding presence and profound understanding of the craft, Shri Sapru became a quintessential character artist, often embodying roles such as the authoritative Judge, the stern Police Commissioner, and the formidable Zamindar. One of his most memorable performances was in the classic film Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, in which he immortalized the role of Majhle Sarkar, the menacing head of the haveli. Despite his sparse dialogues, Shri Sapru’s portrayal relied heavily on his powerful screen presence, making an indelible impact on audiences and securing his place in the pantheon of great Indian actors.

