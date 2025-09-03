Grand inauguration of NIRDC building at Industry Vihar Phase-2, Gurugram, Delhi NCR

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 3: Mr. S VASUDEV JI- Administrator of the National Industrial Research Development Council (NIRDC) building, was inaugurated in a grand ceremony held on 28 August 2025 at Udyog Vihar, Phase-2, Gurugram, National Capital Delhi NCR. Union Minister of State for Food and Public Distribution, Government of India and Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri B.L. Verma ji was the chief guest at this historic event, M.P. of Sarguja Chhattisgarh Shri Chintamani Maharaj ji and Ex. Rajya Sabha member of Bihar Shri Brahmadev Anand Sawant ji, Hindustan Awam Morcha Secular, National Principal General Secretary, Shri Rajesh Pandey ji, Chairman of Delhi Staff Commission, Shriman Gehlot ji, Sadhvi Nilima Nand Saraswati ji. Along with this, NIRDC Chairman Mr. Shambhu Singh (Retired IAS),

Administrator Shri S. Vasudev Ji and National Facility Director Mr. Shivendra Vikram Singh also shared their views from the stage and gave a new industry and research vision to the country.

The program started with the traditional Shri Ganapati Puja and lighting of lamps, and the national anthem. The entire campus was decorated with colorful lights and flowers. There was a lot of curiosity and enthusiasm among the people present at the time of the inauguration.

The Chief Guest at the ceremony, Mr. B.L. Verma ji, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, said, "This building is not just a structure but a symbol of India's self-reliance, innovation and industrial development. The NIRDC building will create new opportunities, and students will get an opportunity to move forward in the direction of entrepreneurship." He also added that the government's goal is to place India at the forefront of global engineering through the "Make in India" and "Startup India" campaigns.

New direction for MSMEs and gadgets: Technical guidance and support expected for the small and middle class through the NIRDC building. This center will act as an innovation hub for teachers, where they will get research, financial advice, training and networking facilities.

Experts believe that this building will accelerate the pace of innovation in the country, and the youth will get new opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship.

Member of parliament of Surguja Loksabha, Chhattisgarh, Shri Chintamani Maharaj ji said- "NIRDC Bhawan is a new symbol of India's industrial power and research capability. This building provides the youth an opportunity to grow and become self-reliant in the direction of innovation."

Mr Brahmadev Anand Paswan ji, Ex. Rajya Sabha M.P. of Bihar, said in his petition- "This building will prove to be a beautification for the industry not only of Delhi but of the whole of India. From here, ideas and research will be suggested to MSMEs and inspiration for tests will be given for entry."

Expressing pride, Mr. Rajesh Pandey, National General Secretary of Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular, said, "This building will provide new opportunities not only to the youth of the country but also to the youth of Bihar. Students and teachers of our state will make their mark by taking part in studies and training here. It wants to make the industry of Bihar stronger."

Chairman of Delhi Employees Sanitation Commission, Mr. Sanjay Gehlot, said that- "The building has been equipped with other technical facilities. Here, special research work will be done on areas like Artificial Intelligence, Green Technology and Digital Industry. Our effort will be that every idea coming from here will give a new direction to the industrial journey of the country."

Sadhvi Nilima Nand Saraswati from Sant Samaj said in his spiritual words- "This building is not only a center of industry and research but is a temple of self-reliant India. When industry and research are connected with patriotism and culture, then only true progress is possible. This building inspires the person with work, dedication and innovation."

NIRDC Chairman Shri Shambhu Singh Ji (Retired IAS) said- "NIRDC Bhawan is our long-term research institute. Its aim is to bring industry, education and research on one platform. This building has brought new opportunities and new energy for MSMEs and students."

Giving information, NIRDC's National Facility Director Shri Shivendra Vikram Singh Ji said- NIRDC Bhawan has been constructed to promote industrial research, innovation and development in the country. This building is the work of establishing coordination between industry and research. Toy Toys, Innovation Center, Training Hall and Conference Room have been provided here.

The institution believes that this building will directly benefit the small and big sectors, the MSME sector and other sectors. This platform helps wagons, policy-makers and industry together in remaining scalable solutions.

NIRDC Administrator Shri S. Vasudev Ji said in his statement, "The management of the building has designed it in such a way that it can be used to build a university. Training programs, schools and conferences will be organized here regularly so that more and more people can benefit."

Conclusion:

The inauguration on 28 August 2025 was not just the launch of a building, but a new chapter in India's industrial progress. The expectations of the Union Minister and MPs, the vision of the National Principal General Secretary of Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular, the spiritual message of Sadhvi ji and the plans of the Chairman, Director and Administrator of NIRDCall together have made this building the industrial and research center of the future.

The message received by the public is clearNIRDC Bhawan will become the new identity of self-reliant India and will lead the coming generations towards innovation.

