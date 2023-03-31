Grand Launch of “Dulhan Diaries” by OOPSROOPS

OOPSROOPS LLP launched the e-show DULHAN DIARIES at Pride Plaza Kolkata partnered by Senco Gold and Diamonds

New Delhi (India), March 31: In the post, Coronavirus world, the deluge of newly emerged social media apps and the ease of digital interactions granted by a single click put us in a quandary where our e-world is rapidly marginalizing physical and in-person meetings and interactions. Alongside social media, the pressures of modern living and the escalating work stress have contributed to a surge in divorce rates, especially in urban areas. However, in India, separation is still an alarming concept for many. Currently, India is included in Grey and Silver divorces (Couples separating after decades, sometimes in 50 years + group).

Despite the rising divorce cases, marriage as an institution has continued to survive and flourish in the backdrop of the ever-evolving Indian cultural milieu. Indians still firmly believe in the sanctity of weddings, and marriages are interwoven in the social fabric such that their bonds are everlasting. With a vision to nourish this special bond, DULHAN DIARIES was launched by creative firm OOPSROOPS LLP on March 17, 2023, at Pride Plaza Kolkata (Pride Group of Hotels) graced by a galaxy of eminent dignitaries. The presence of the Perfect Celebrity Couple, Actor Mithu & Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, who remain happily married for the last 37 years, set the perfect example. The interactive high tea session was chaired by Ms. Joita Sen, Director & Head of Marketing – Design, at Senco Gold, and Diamonds. Other dignitaries present were Dr. Jai R Ram, Dr. Dipanjana Dutta, Dr. Rupashree Dasgupta, Aniruddha Chakladar, Ms. Jugnu Ray, Dr. Sanjay Chatterjee, Mr. Sudip Sarkar, & Adv. Arindam Chatterjee. The launch was supported by Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Founding Partner of OOPSROOPS, Ms. Roopsha Dasguupta and Senior Manager Mr. Rahul Gupta believe – in the importance of relationships, families, and parental bonds – in strengthening the overall value system of Indian society and therefore through their firm wish to spread awareness on mental health, physical wellbeing, and overall wellness. Roopsha’s digital footprint is well documented by the popularity of her “Joy of Life” & “MOTIvate with Roopsha” streamed on her Facebook page and Youtube, both shows being 115 + weeks old. A veteran and well-established Radio Jockey (RJ), Roopsha continues to enthral her digital audience through these interactive LIVE shows while integrating brand content with various segments to encourage participation through great prizes and warm accolades. Connecting dots by collaborating and co-creating to weave everlasting memories is the mantra of OOPSROOPS LLP with its operations in Mumbai and Kolkata.

DULHAN DIARIES is a fresh new chapter that Roopsha has begun – not only to celebrate the effervescence of weddings but to ensure couples grow as a team to achieve every dream, together. The new digital show is all set to begin on April 7 (Friday), 2023 at 8 PM on Roopsha’s Facebook page.

The other weekly shows are:

Sunday Noon – MOTIvate 2023 with Roopsha (In Partnership with Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Senco Gold and Diamonds, and RG CELLULARS). Launched on Jan 1, 2021, presently in its 3rd year, Roopsha’s pledge of losing 21kgs, as the first member of the group has till now inspired and motivated 4000kgs + weight loss as a group. Created as an endeavour to uplift moods and relieve stress, now more than a thousand members are united in the virtual group with a mission of 2023kgs as a community this year. With the inspiration of “Motivators” like Doctors, Health and Fitness Professionals, and Fitness Enthusiasts, and the guidance of “Inspirers” – the torchbearers who have led the way, the members of MOTIvate2023 with Roopsha are continuously striving to create and maintain this e-family – where fitness and living fearlessly is the common goal.

Thursday, 7 PM – Joy of Life with Roopsha is the weekly dose of entertainment and happiness where an hour of many picture-perfect moments are weaved to add a dash of hope and spread smiles. The show features various weekly topics, Spot Quizzes, Cricket, Football, and IPL (Indian Premier League) excitement, Video Contests, and most importantly ‘Maa Babar Sathe’ – a segment where LIVE audiences join in with their parents/guardians to have a little conversation and win prizes.

PODCAST WITH ROOPSHA – As a seasoned RJ, Roopsha continues as a popular podcaster and her podcasts are available on iTunes and all leading platforms.

