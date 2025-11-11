Grand Launch of Karikaada Ignites Enthusiasm Across Kannada Cinema

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11: On 1 November, Kannada cinema celebrated a landmark moment with the grand launch of Karikaada. The high-energy, star-studded event brought together the film's cast and crew, industry veterans and analysts, and set an ambitious tone for a project poised to take Kannada storytelling to a national and international audience.

Making a compelling debut as a lead, Kaada Natraj stood at the centre of the evening, his long pursuit of cinema rewarded with a powerful new role that has already stirred wide curiosity. Present at the mega unveiling was Manoranjan Ravichandran, who met the team on stage and extended his best wishes. The majority of the cast and crew joined the stage to share their experiences, creating a warm, celebratory atmosphere.

Girish Wankhede, the well-known trade analyst and Head of Strategy & Marketing for the Karikaada North-Hindi belt, flew in from Mumbai and expressed his excitement for the launch and the teaser's potential to open new markets for the film.

Produced by Riddhi Entertainments, Karikaada is led by Producer Deepthi Damodar, with Co-Producers Ravi Kumar SR and Nataraja SR, and Executive Producers Prakash SR and Diwakar BM. The screenplay, dialogue and direction are by K. Venkatesh. Music purchased by Lahari Music. The team has confirmed that principal photography is complete and is now focusing on the audio launch, trailer release and a major theatrical distribution plan.

The film's teaser achieved a historic milestone: it was released simultaneously across 1.59 lakh (159,000) locations a record-setting rollout for a Kannada film and a clear indicator of the production's ambition and reach.

Karikaada's ensemble cast features Kaada Natraj alongside Niriksha Shetty, Yash Shetty, Baby Riddhi Nataraj, Kriti Verma, Bhalarajvadi, Manjuswamy MG, Vijay Chendor, Vipin Prakash, Mahesh Chandru, Surya, Karisubbu, Chandraprabha, GG, Rakesh Pojary, Harish Kundur, Rashmi, Diwakar BM, Master Aryan, Harshith and Giri among others.

In a strategic push for wider accessibility, Karikaada will release nationwide in multiple languages including Kannada, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali reflecting the team's confidence in the film's universal story and broad appeal.

"Karikaada is very close to my heart," said Kaada Natraj at the launch. "This is an authentic, ambitious film one we believe will connect with both the classes and the masses. Our story is universal, and our team has poured love and passion into every scene. We feel honoured to present a film that we hope will resonate across India and beyond."

With emotionally driven storytelling, fresh performances and a dedicated technical crew, Karikaada is set to make a bold impression when it arrives in theatres. Further updates on the audio launch, trailer release and distribution will follow shortly.

