Grand Launch of Poet & Industrialist Kamlesh Sonawala’s Book Kalrav

Ud. Shujaat Husain Khan, Kundan Vyas, Dr. Ashwin Mehta, Kamlesh Sonawala, Anup Jalota, and Lalitya Munshaw

A Memorable Evening of Literature and Music

New Delhi [India], December 29: The much-awaited book Kalrav, a distinguished collection of Gujarati and Hindi poetry by renowned poet and industrialist Kamlesh Sonawala, was formally launched at Nehru Centre – Hall of Culture, Mumbai, in the august presence of eminent personalities from the fields of literature, music, and culture. The event evolved into a memorable cultural evening, celebrating poetry, ghazals, and soulful musical expressions.

The book was unveiled in the presence of Padma Bhushan Pt. Arvind Parikh, Padma Bhushan Kundan Vyas, Padma Bhushan Dr. Ashwin Mehta, Padma Shri Anup Jalota, Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan and Lalitya Munshaw whose presence added great stature to the occasion. Sharing his views on Kalrav, Padma Shri Anup Jalota remarked that Kamlesh Sonawala's writings reflect emotional depth, simplicity of language, and a strong cultural ethos, making the book timeless and deeply touching. Renowned sitar maestro Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan praised the poetic richness of the work, stating that the verses carry an inherent musicality that resonates deeply with readers and listeners alike. Padma Bhushan Dr. Ashwin Mehta also appreciated the literary depth of Kalrav, noting that Kamlesh Sonawala's poetry reflects refined thought, sensitivity, and a profound understanding of human emotions and cultural values. Padma Bhushan Kundan Vyas lauded Kalrav as a work of rare sensitivity and maturity, stating that Kamlesh Sonawala's poetry seamlessly bridges tradition and contemporary thought.

Lalitya Munshaw, Founder of Red Ribbon, highlighted the long-standing creative association with Kamlesh Sonawala, noting that their collaboration spanning over a decade has consistently contributed meaningful and culturally rich works to Indian literature and music.

The evening also featured poetry recitations by noted voices including Harish Bhimani, Meenal Patel, Utkarsh Mazumdar, Sanat Vyas, and Chirag Vohra, whose expressive renditions brought the poems of Kalrav alive for the audience. Complementing the literary presentations were soulful musical performances by Uday Mazumdar, Lalitya Munshaw, Alap Desai, Upagna Pandya and Nisha Upadhayay whicg added immense charm to the programme and were warmly appreciated by the audience.

Several popular Gujarati and Hindi songs penned by Kamlesh Sonawala and rendered by eminent singers are available on Red Ribbon Musik and the Red Ribbon Gujarati Channel. The enduring collaboration between Red Ribbon and Kamlesh Sonawala, spanning more than a decade, stands as a strong and trusted creative partnership in the Indian literary and musical landscape.

The evening concluded on a high note, leaving the audience enriched by an inspiring confluence of poetry, music, and culture, and firmly establishing Kalrav as a significant contribution to contemporary Indian literature. The book Kalrav is now available for purchase on Amazon as well as at all leading Bookstores.

