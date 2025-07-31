Grand Launch of Scientific Life Counselling Gurukul Draws Enthusiastic Participation Across All Walks of Life

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 31: The grand launch of the Scientific Life Counselling Gurukul, a visionary initiative by Parampujya Gurudev Shri Pankajbhaian Ex-BARC Scientist turned Spiritual Master and Educationistwas held with great fervour and reverence. The event witnessed overwhelming participation from individuals, families, and organisations, bringing together people from all age groups and strata of society, united by a shared aspiration for conscious living and holistic well-being.

The event commenced with powerful mantra chanting by revered Acharyas, invoking a serene and spiritually charged atmosphere. This was followed by the Guru Pournima Celebration, during which Gurudev Shri Pankajbhai delivered an enlightening discourse. He shared that Guru Puja is not merely the worship of an external figure but a sacred practice of recognising and bowing to the inner Guruthe eternal guide that lives within each of us.

"Our aim is not to create followers, but awakened individuals. The true Guru lives within youour work is to help you hear that voice clearly," said Gurudev.

A unique and impactful highlight of the event was a series of skits that portrayed real-life challenges and showcased the holistic solutions taught through the Scientific Life Counselling Workshops. These dramatizations reflected how deeply rooted problemsbe it emotional turmoil, relationship breakdowns, or life dilemmascan be resolved and healed from their root causes using principles rooted in nature, consciousness, and scientific understanding.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, esteemed dignitaries and chief guests were invited on stage for the official unveiling of the powerful new book "The Concept of Paramsukh" authored by Gurudev Shri Pankajbhai. The book offers transformative insights into achieving lasting inner bliss through conscious living and self-awareness.

The most awaited moment of the day was the unveiling of the Scientific Life Counselling Gurukul. Gurudev beautifully elaborated on its unique approach and relevance in today's fast-paced world. The Gurukul is not just an educational institutionit is a lifelong support ecosystem, guiding individuals through all stages of lifefrom the mother's womb to one's final journey.

"I want to re-establish this ancient Indian Gurukul system in modern India. I want all families and the entire nation to become part of this movementgradually taking this Gurukul concept to the whole world," expressed Gurudev Shri Pankajbhai with conviction.

What sets this Gurukul apart is its focus on seven core dimensions of human wellness:

Physical, Spiritual, Intellectual, Emotional, Relationship, Financial, and Social.

Each of these dimensions is addressed through a balanced blend of ancient wisdom and modern scientific tools, fostering total well-being and deep-rooted transformation.

This initiative also marks a pivotal step in the mission of establishing Divine Scientific Wellness Centres across every village, district, city, and metro in India, making holistic guidance accessible to every household.

"We are planting seeds of self-awareness today, so future generations live in harmonywith themselves, their relationships, and nature," Gurudev shared during his closing blessings.

The event concluded with immense positivity, spiritual energy, and deep reflectionmarking not just the launch of an institution, but the beginning of a movement toward healing, awakening, and the rediscovery of inner joy. The Scientific Life Counselling Gurukul now opens its arms to seekers from all walks of life, offering a timeless path to clarity, peace, and wholeness.

