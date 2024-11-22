Grand Opening Of Amulya Mica Style Studio Kolkata

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 22: Amulya Mica is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest Style Studio in Kolkata, at 51 C R Avenue near Central Metro Gate no.1 Kolkata-12, West Bengal. This exciting new store offers a wide range of high-quality laminates, perfect for any home or business renovation project.

The grand inauguration ceremony commenced with a traditional puja at 1 PM, followed by a ribbon-cutting event at 1:30 PM by the Managing Director, Rakesh Agarwal, and the Director of Marketing, Shailja Agarwal.

The opening of the style studio also witnessed the launch of all new C4 1mm catalogue collection which is the fourfold benchmark of brilliance Inspired by the 4Cs of diamonds Color, Clarity, Cut and Carat

C4 collection four pillars: Classic, Contemporary, Creative & Color, Superiority and reflecting the highest standards of design. The catalogue was highly appreciated by all the business partners like architects, dealers and distributors for is premium collection of designs which can give homes a luxurious look at an affordable price.

The event garnered significant attention, with the presence of prominent national media houses such as The Telegraph, Times of India, and Sanmarg. Addressing the press, Shailja Agarwal emphasized Amulya Mica's vision for growth:

"Our focus is on integrating digital with offline operations to deliver a seamless experience for our customers. With a comprehensive range of laminates, plywood, and WPC under one roof, we aim to expand our presence further across Eastern India."

Rakesh Agarwal, MD Amulya Mica with the vision of creating such 100 style studios across pan India with already 30 plus such stores stated Amulya Mica Kolkata Style Studio and all other such studios are committed to providing customers with the best possible shopping experience. Our knowledgeable staff is dedicated to helping you find the perfect laminate for your project.

The inauguration witnessed the gracious presence of Kolkata's renowned architects and interior designers, who explored the store's extensive product range, including the newly launched shades in the 1mm category. Notable attendees shared their insights:

Rajkumar Saraf of Saraf Interiors praised the product's exceptional quality.

Sushil Sultania highlighted the unmatched service and diverse product range provided by Amulya Mica.

Dulal Basu from Creative Interio described the flagship store as a "game changer," commending the innovative Scratch Ex 1.25mm sheet.

Rajendra Kumar Agarwal from Hira Designs emphasized the importance of new shades in maintaining market leadership.

Deepak Dubal, an experienced interior decorator, affirmed the brand's durability and reliability for long-term use.

Manoj Jaiswal, the designer of the Kolkata gallery, expressed admiration for the store's execution, surpassing his expectations.

Pradip Sitapara, with 40 years in the industry, applauded the new Fluted collection for its vibrant colours and customer appeal.

Amulya Mica: Amulya Group started two decades back in 1998 and has become a preferred brand of choice for interior products. The company has grown from strength to strength and having begun its operations from one product today has evolved into multi product company offering High Pressure Decorative Laminates, Plywood, PVC & WPC Panels & Doors, PVC Laminates, Blockboards, Flush doors, PVC Door Frame, Cladding as exterior laminates

