Grand Opening of ZOILA Restobar at Fun Republic (Cinepolis) in the presence of celebs

New Delhi (India), November 7: The grand inauguration of ZOILA Restobar was held at Fun Republic Theater (Cinepolis), Andheri West, Mumbai, where many celebrities and a lot of guests were seen. Suvi Swami and Manish Swami were present here as special guests. They welcomed all the guests with garlands of flowers. All the guests liked this restaurant and bar very much. The guests said that the food menu and bar menu here is very good. This place is very nice.

Samir Dhrolia, one of the four partners of Zoila, while talking to the media here, said that this is his first venture, and besides him, there are three more partners in it, Miss Kamya Varda, Mr. Akhil and Dixit. He further said that all four of us had dreamed of opening a restaurant and today its grand opening has taken place. We are all very excited.

Samir Dhrolia comes from a music background, he is a DJ and has a music academy.

He told that his dream is to open its franchise in Hyderabad and Goa in the next one year. Zoila is a Greek word which means Be Lively. So here you will get live music, live food. This restaurant will remain open from 12 noon to 1.30 am. Bollywood music will be played on Friday Saturday.

This is a place where you can eat, chill, dance and have fun. Global food, Korean, Chinese, North Indian, South Indian, all types of food will be available on the menu here. This is a pocket-friendly restobar where it will not put much burden on your pocket. A new offer is going to start here today, November 2, under which drinks and starters will be available for just Rs 99. This offer will be valid from Monday to Thursday from 12 noon to 8 pm.

The partners of the restobar said that we have arrangements for cleanliness, hygiene and excellent service. We keep the kitchen absolutely clean and neat so that the customer does not have any kind of complaint.

