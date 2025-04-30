Grand Prize Distribution And Graduation Ceremony Of UCMAS State Level Competition Concludes Successfully

PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 30: The grand prize distribution and graduation ceremony of the 20th UCMAS State Level Abacus & Mental Arithmetic Competition 2025 was held with great enthusiasm and excitement at Ravindra Natya Grah, R.N.T. Marg, Indore. The energy of the winners and their parents was truly remarkable. Participants and their families started arriving at the venue an hour before the event began.

The ceremony commenced at 9:00 AM with the prize distribution, filling the auditorium with the sound of applause. The competition had different levels divided into three age-based groups. In each group, awards were presented in various categories including 'Module Champion,' 'Champion,' 'First Runner-up,' 'Second Runner-up,' 'Third Runner-up,' 'Fourth Runner-up,' 'Fifth Runner-up,' 'Merit,' and 'Consolation'.

A total of 35 Champion trophies, 43 First Runner-up, 50 Second Runner-up, 59 Third Runner-up, 66 Fourth Runner-up, and 80 Fifth Runner-up awards were distributed. Additionally, 1,200 students received Merit awards, while all other participants were honored with Consolation awards.

Franchise representatives from UCMAS centers across the state attended the event. A dignified graduation ceremony was also held for 350 students who successfully completed their UCMAS course. Students with exceptional performance were awarded titles such as 'Champion of Champions' and 'Module Champions'. The prestigious 'Champion of Champions' title was awarded to Dev Shivani from Shastri Nagar, Ratlam. The 'Module Champion' awards went to Ansh Jain (Housing Board, Bhind), Raksh Upadhyay (Rambagh, Indore), and Deepti Soni (Shastri Nagar, Ratlam) for their outstanding achievements.

In addition, 35 students from different groups were honored with Champion trophies and certificates for their exceptional performance.

The program was skillfully hosted by Mrs. Amrita Goyal, State Moderator of UCMAS Madhya Pradesh. The guests were welcomed by Master Franchisee Mr. Neeraj Goyal, while the vote of thanks was delivered jointly by Franchise Manager Mrs. Rufiyaa Pathak and Moderator Mrs. Leena Sachdev. The event infused a renewed sense of energy and enthusiasm in all participants and attendees.

