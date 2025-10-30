Grand Ramleela Organised in Pune by Dr. Meehir Kulkarni, Chairman Gravity Group and Philanthropist

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: This Diwali, Pune witnessed a grand and spiritually uplifting Ramleela celebration that drew thousands of devotees from across Maharashtra. The spectacular cultural presentation brought alive the timeless values of Lord Shri Ram and served as a reminder of India's rich cultural heritage and devotion.

The event was graced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Muralidhar Mohol, MP Ujjwal Nikam, and MP Medha Kulkarni. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Fadnavis shared how he has imbibed inspirations from the life of Lord Shri Ram, particularly principles of dharma, duty, and truth. He expressed gratitude to the organizers for hosting such a meaningful and culturally rooted celebration.

With devotional chants, a captivating performance, and an emotional retelling of Ramayana episodes, the Ramleela created a joyous festive atmosphere in Pune. Devotees enthusiastically participated, reaffirming the universal message of peace, righteousness, and compassion.

The Ramleela was organised by Dr. Meehir Kulkarni, Chairman of Gravity Group and noted philanthropist. Speaking at the event, Dr. Kulkarni encouraged everyone to follow the path of truth and duty like Lord Ram, and to foster peace, harmony, and love in society.

Dr. Meehir Kulkarni is a distinguished social worker and community leader, known for his commitment to rural upliftment and philanthropy. He has adopted the drought-affected region of Balegaon in Vaijapur, Maharashtra, contributing significantly to local development and welfare initiatives.

One of India's youngest entrepreneurs, Dr. Kulkarni holds an honorary doctorate from Rajasthan University and has been honoured with numerous recognitions including the Pride of Maharashtra. He was awarded Times Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2020 and 2021.

Under his leadership, Gravity Group is rapidly expanding across sectors including infrastructure, finance, fitness, film & entertainment, social initiatives, and hospitality, while continuing to contribute to social and cultural causes.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor