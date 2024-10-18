Grand Screening Of Jogan 2, A Project By Suraj Jumani

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 18: On October 3rd, the vibrant atmosphere of Star Cinemas Ghurair in Dubai was electric as Digital Desi Productions celebrated the much-anticipated release of "Jogan 2.0"

This remix of the beloved original track "Joagn" released back in 2023, has been eagerly awaited by fans, and the grand screening did not disappoint. The event brought together a star-studded cast, including the talented Mariyam Kisat, Tarun UD, and Suraj Jumani, along with supporting characters Shekhar Agarwal and Abhishek Gulati, making it a night filled with excitement and celebration.

Digital Desi Productions, founded by the creative visionary Suraj Jumani, has made a significant mark in the entertainment industry. Known for its innovative approach to music production, the company focuses on creating content that resonates with audiences. Mr. Suraj, a multifaceted artist and creative maestro, brings a wealth of experience to the table, having successfully ventured into fields such of direction, music production, and artistry. Under his leadership, Digital Desi Productions has released a series of popular projects that blend contemporary styles with traditional influences on the YouTube channel with millions of views.

The release event for Jogan 2.0 was a stunning showcase of creativity, complete with a captivating screening, interactive photo opportunities, and an engaging audience. Fans, media, friends and family alike gathered to celebrate the hard work of the cast, associate cast and production crew, supported by DoP RD Kailey, Editor Sayed Adnan paired with the astounding direction of Suraj Jumani that went into bringing this remix to life. The atmosphere was charged with anticipation as attendees eagerly awaited the screening of the music video, which highlights the unique soundscapes crafted by DJ Buddha and mastered by Playback Creatives, both adding their own unique flair.

As the evening unfolded, the star cast shared their experiences working on the project, revealing behind-the-scenes anecdotes that delighted the audience. Mariyam Kisat, known for her powerful vocals, and Tarun UD, with his charismatic screen presence, both expressed their excitement about being part of such a transformative remix.

Suraj Jumani spoke passionately about the vision behind Digital Desi Productions and how Jogan 2.0 represents a new chapter in their artistic journey, being a transformative project for both, him and the organization. He showcased the true meaning of a creative director and supportive star-cast through this project.

The collaboration with Khaleej Times as a media partner further enhanced the event, ensuring that the buzz around Jogan 2.0 reached a wider audience. Their support has been instrumental in bringing the project to fruition, highlighting the significance of community in the arts.

With the music video now available on YouTube at (http://www.youtube.com/digitaldesidxb) and across multiple audio platforms, fans can immerse themselves in the rhythmic beats and vibrant visuals of Jogan 2.0.

The remix features an array of sounds that elevate the original track, making it a must-listen for music enthusiasts! The release has been hailed as a success, quickly gaining traction on social media and streaming platforms.

As the night drew to a close, the sense of camaraderie among the cast, crew, and audience was palpable throughout the evening. The launch of Jogan 2.0 is not just a milestone for Digital Desi Productions but also a testament to the power of collaboration in the creative industry. With more exciting projects on the horizon, Suraj Jumani promises to cover and bringing unique projects to life along with his team, and are poised to continue their legacy of delivering innovative and captivating content.

In summary, the release of Jogan 2.0 at Star Cinemas Ghurair was a spectacular event that showcased the talent and hard work of everyone involved. As everyone continues to stream the track and enjoy the music video, it's clear that Digital Desi Productions is a force to be reckoned with in the world of entertainment along with the quixotic Suraj Jumani.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor