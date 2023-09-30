Grand Tiranga Yatra Taken out in Thailand's Pataya

ATK

Pattaya [Thailand], September 30: The city of Pattaya witnessed a grand and spectacular Tricolor Yatra that lasted for about 3 hours, on September 29. People everywhere welcomed the Yatra and supported Indians.

It will be remembered as a historic day in Thailand's famous city Pattaya. IHRCC Chief Dr VP Singh, who arrived from Delhi organized a grand Tiranga Yatra. A large number of Indians and Thai residents participated in the event. About 200 cars, a large number of people on foot, scooters and bikes participated in this journey of about 25 kilometres, carrying the tricolor in their hands. Foreign tourists also enjoyed this yatra a lot, everyone participated in this, held the tricolor and joined in every step.

The International Human Rights & Crime Control Council was engaged in this special event for the last several months. Dr VP Singh had made preparations on a large scale for its preparation. Here he not only united the Indians but also inspired the people of Thailand to participate in this Tiranga Yatra. He thanked the people who participated in this event and also said that this kind of event will create awareness among the people. The message of brotherhood was spread eliminating discrimination and people walked with each other, which sends the message of humanity.

The most interesting thing was that small children showed the power of the tricolor and participated with great enthusiasm in the entire journey.

Dr VP Singh said that India's principle from the beginning has been "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam".

"We consider the entire world as our family. Our country has given such a big message, we are moving forward with this message. Today our country is creating a different identity under the leadership of Modi ji and it is our duty to connect people through such events and to motivate them to be aware of the country," Dr Singh added.

Dr VP Singh said that we will continue to organize similar events in the future also, so that the glory of our tricolor keeps waving and shining all over the world.

At this event, he also thanked the Police Administration of Thailand who supported this huge event. He not only gave permission but also played a major role in making the entire system run smoothly. Pigeon Tour and Travels had a special contribution in making this program successful. With the special support and hard work of the company's director Mantu Singh and assistants Vicky Singh and Akash Singh, the Tricolor Yatra was successfully completed here.

To make this journey successful, Dr Akanksha, High Commissioner (IHRCCC); Priya Sharma, Saurabh Sachan, Deepak Rana, Roshni Singh, Priyanka Kaur, Ghanshyam Yadav worked hard day and night and the program was completed with the special support of senior members and officials of IHRCCC.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor