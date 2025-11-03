Grape farmers in TN's Theni hit by crop damage, falling prices

Chennai, Nov 3 Grape growers in Tamil Nadu's Theni district are facing mounting losses as the early spell of the northeast monsoon has caused extensive damage to standing crops, while market prices for the popular ‘Panneer’ variety have plummeted.

Heavy rainfall and cold weather conditions have inundated several grape fields across the Cumbum valley, one of Tamil Nadu’s key grape-producing belts.

Farmers said that continuous rain over the past fortnight had not only led to waterlogging but also affected the fruit’s quality, making it less appealing to buyers. Until recently, a kilogram of Panneer grapes fetched around Rs 70 at the farm gate, but prices have now dropped to Rs 40 or less.

Finer-quality grapes, which are uniformly black, are being sold at Rs 40 a kg, while those with faded skin and reduced sheen are fetching just Rs 20 - Rs 25.

According to growers, prolonged cold weather typically depresses grape demand and slows ripening.

With the arrival of seedless grapes from Maharashtra in local markets, the price of Panneer grapes is expected to decline further in the coming weeks. In several parts of Uthamapalayam, Chinnamanur, and Cumbum blocks, heavy monsoon showers lasting for days have damaged crops and worsened the situation for farmers already struggling with declining returns.

Apart from rain-induced damage, fruit bats have also caused significant losses by attacking ripe clusters, growers said.

Officials from the Department of Horticulture confirmed that field assessments were carried out in multiple locations across the Cumbum valley. Preliminary surveys indicated crop damage on about an acre in the Cumbum block, with additional losses reported in nearby areas.

The district has a total grape cultivation area of nearly 1,700 hectares, and though rainfall this October was less than last year’s 160 -170 mm, the cumulative effect of steady downpours proved harmful for the vines.

Officials added that the problem was aggravated by heavy rainfall along the Western Ghats, which led to a rise in the Mullaiperiyar dam’s water level. The subsequent release of water reportedly caused a breach that flooded nearby grape fields in the Cumbum region.

Authorities have urged farmers to use anti-bird nets available under the government’s subsidy scheme to reduce future crop losses.

