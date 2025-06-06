Gravton Inks Landmark EV Supply Deal with Hypr Electric

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 6: Gravton Motors, India's first full-stack electric mobility company, has signed a landmark agreement with Hypr Electric to supply 10,000 electric two-wheelers over the next 24 months. This strategic partnership aims to redefine last-mile delivery across India with robust, reliable, and entirely Made-in-India electric vehicles.

At the heart of Gravton's philosophy is a bold commitment to nation-building through technologyevery Gravton vehicle is designed, developed, and manufactured end-to-end in India. From its patented powertrain to its chassis and software stack, the company brings deep vertical integration and product control, making it one of the few EV brands in India to truly deliver on the "Make in India" vision.

"We don't just build EVswe engineer trust, resilience, and true Indian innovation," said Parshuram Paka, Founder of Gravton Motors. "This partnership with Hypr Electric is more than a supply dealit's a celebration of self-reliance. We're proud to empower the gig economy with electric vehicles that are 100% made in India, for India."

Gravton's vehicles are engineered for the real-world demands of Indian roadsrugged, fireproof, high-performance machines that are purpose-built for delivery fleets, small businesses, and high-usage environments.

Hypr Electric, which has standing order agreements with leading platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, Porter, and Rapido, will integrate Gravton's vehicles into its growing national fleet.

"Our alliance with Gravton Motors gives us a decisive edge in quality and reliability," said Talluri Sai Rahul, CEO of Hypr Electric. "Their vehicles are built for India, built to last, and built from the ground up in India. This is a major step forward in decarbonizing urban logistics while staying aligned with the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat."

This agreement marks a pivotal moment in India's EV journeywhere scale meets substance, and homegrown innovation meets real-world impact.

