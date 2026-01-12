GRB Ghee Brand founder G. R. Balasubramaniam conferred with the 'Outstanding Dairy Professional Award, 2025'

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 12: G. R. Balasubramaniam, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of GRB Dairy Foods Private Limited, has been conferred the Outstanding Dairy Professional Award by the Indian Dairy Association (IDA), South Zone, in recognition of his transformational leadership and enduring contribution to the evolution of India's modern dairy industry.

The honour celebrates Mr. Balasubramaniam's pivotal role in shaping GRB Dairy Foods into one of the country's most trusted and respected dairy brands. Over five decades, his leadership has consistently set benchmarks for quality, integrity, and consumer confidence, establishing GRB as a symbol of Purity & Trust across households in India and overseas.

Widely regarded as a pioneer in the sector, Mr. Balasubramaniam has seamlessly blended time-honoured dairy traditions with modern enterprise systems. His vision has resulted in a resilient, future-ready organisation that not only scaled successfully but also influenced best practices across the dairy ecosystem.

The Outstanding Dairy Professional Award is conferred upon leaders who demonstrate sustained excellence, entrepreneurial foresight, and meaningful sector-wide impact. Based on recommendations from the respective State Chapters, Mr. Balasubramaniam was selected from Karnataka in recognition of his long-standing commitment to professional excellence, ethical leadership, and industry stewardship.

The award was presented at the Southern Dairy and Food Conclave 2026, held at the Calicut Trade Centre, Kozhikode, Kerala. The conclave, themed "Transforming Dairy and Food Systems for Global Health", brought together policymakers, industry leaders, academicians, and professionals from across the country to deliberate on the future of food and nutrition systems.

Mr. Balasubramaniam continues to be acknowledged as a visionary whose leadership has helped define direction, discipline, and aspiration for India's dairy sectoranchored in values, strengthened by systems, and guided by long-term trust.

About GRB Dairy Foods

Founded in 1984 by Mr. G. R. Balasubramaniam, GRB Dairy Foods began as a modest ghee enterprise and has since grown into India's largest distributed ghee brand, built on an unwavering foundation of quality, integrity, and consumer trust.

At the core of GRB's philosophy lies the harmonious integration of tradition and technology. The company operates one of the country's most advanced food production facilities, supported by state-of-the-art automated systems that ensure precision, hygiene, and consistency without compromising traditional authenticity. Every batch of GRB Ghee undergoes stringent quality evaluation at its NABL-accredited scientific laboratory, ensuring rigorous testing and compliance with global standards at every stage.

Over the years, GRB has expanded its portfolio to include traditional Indian sweets, instant mixes, and South Indian snacks under the TOWN BUS brandeach crafted with the same discipline, purity, and respect for culinary heritage. Today, GRB proudly exports its products to over 40 countries worldwide, carrying the taste and trust of India across borders.

