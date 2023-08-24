Great Achievements for Unnati Institute's Students!

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 24: Unnati Development and Training Centre successfully placed six students in top companies last month, showcasing their talent.

Shantanu Deo, an exceptional student from the KuCL batch, has been placed as an Associate DevOps Engineer in a leading multinational corporation. His dedication and proficiency in the DevOps field have earned him this remarkable opportunity. We congratulate him on this well-deserved success.

Joining Shantanu in the ranks of achievers, Aditi Kale, Kasturi Ghadge, and Ajinkya Sukase has also secured prestigious position in another prominent multinational company. Their hard work and commitment have paid off, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to them as well. Furthermore, we take immense pride in the achievements of Manthan Sarage and Rajlaxmi Chaudhary, Both have been placed at Red Hat, a renowned organization known for its cutting-edge technologies and contributions to the open-source community.

Shantanu Deo, Aditi Kale, Kasturi Ghadge and Manthan Sarage are all attending the KuCL course. The KuCL course has played a significant role in shaping the career paths of these bright students. With a comprehensive curriculum covering Cloud, Container Management tools such as Docker, Podman, Buildah, Containerd, as well as Container orchestration tools like Kubernetes, OpenShift, and CI/CD pipelines with git and Jenkins, the students receive top-notch training to excel in the industry. Additionally, the exposure to Terraform further equips them with the skills needed to thrive in the DevOps domain. Task based learning approach including mini and major projects helps all of them to achieve this success.

At Unnati, we are committed to providing the best learning environment and opportunities for our students. The consistent placements in reputable companies stand as a testament to the quality of education and guidance offered by our dedicated faculties. All of these students has been trained under the mentorship of Ashutosh S.Bhakare, Pavan wankhade, Ankush Kathar, Rachana Bhakare, Ashwini Pawar and Swanand Joshi.

We extend our best wishes to all the successful students for their future endeavors and look forward to more success stories in the coming months.

Congratulations once again to Shantanu, Aditi, Kasturi, Ajinkya, Manthan, Rajlaxmi, and all the students who have secured placements. Your achievements make us proud!

For more information, please visit - https://unnatidevelopment.in/courses_portfolio/kucl/?portfolioCats=31%2C27%2C32

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor